EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — East Buffalo Township intends to end its involvement with the operation and funding of the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD) at the end of 2021, per a resolution approved by supervisors during a Monday work session held via Zoom. However, the township is requesting a meeting with Lewisburg Borough officials in order to craft a new agreement.
By a vote of 2-1, the supervisors approved a resolution to terminate its intergovernmental agreement (IGA) signed with the borough March 15, 2011, to form the department.
Supervisors Matt Schumacher and Char Gray voted in favor of the resolution, while supervisor Jim Knight voted against.
Per the terms of the resolution, the decision to terminate the IGA will be nullified if the two sides reach an agreement for a new IGA by July 31. The supervisors agreed to invite Lewisburg Borough officials to meet with township officials Jan. 21 to begin discussing crafting a new IGA.
Schumacher and Knight exchanged words following the vote.
Knight said he believes voting to terminate the agreement will lead to more problems between the borough and township.
“This is just a political position you’re taking,” Schumacher said, to Knight. “You just want to say you voted against it.”
“I didn’t get into this to be a politician,” Knight recounted. “Please don’t accuse me of being disingenuous.”
The vote was made following a lengthy discussion in which the supervisors outlined an ongoing conflict over the IGA with the borough.
In October 2016, Schumacher said the township requested its first meeting with the borough to discuss the IGA.
“The document wasn’t clear to me,” he said. “We thought the document should be clear to everyone who reads it.”
After meeting in January 2017, Schumacher said the two sides agreed to hold another meeting in February of that year. However, he said that meeting never occurred and the borough has since declined to meet with township officials.
“We went through the years going back and forth, sending them letters that we wanted to have an open discussion,” he said.
In June 2019, Schumacher said the borough filed a court request for a judge to craft a declaratory judgement regarding the IGA. The borough is seeking to maintain a 52-48% split in the department’s funding, with the township paying more.
Knight said oral arguments in the case are scheduled for Feb. 1. It’s unknown when a judge may make a decision.
A pre-trial conference, which is not open to the public or media, is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 29.
Jordi Comas, a member of Lewisburg Borough Council, spoke during a public comment portion of Monday’s meeting. He said the township started covering 50% of the department’s budget, rather than the 52% which had initially been agreed upon.
“If you want the full story, you should probably talk to the people in the borough also,” Comas said. “There’s two sides to every story.”
Township Manager Stacey Kifolo responded by stating that township residents should contact her office if they want the full story.
Throughout the discussion, Schumacher said the issue between the two municipalities is not about money.
“It’s about having a document that makes sense,” he said. “If they win, they get nothing… They need to stop and become good neighbors and meet.”
Several members of the public commented during the meeting, with township resident Margaret Marr labeling Schumacher “a bowl in the China shop” who made Lewisburg officials mad.
“There was another way to do this, a better way,” Marr said. “If you step out of this (IGA), it’s going to escalate this dispute even further… You made a mistake by reducing payments.”
Billy Allred, a Union Township supervisor, said the township inquired about purchasing police services from the BVRPD. However, the inquiry was never answered.
Now, he’s glad the inquiry was not answered as he said the township may fear being sued by the borough if it entered into an agreement to purchase police services from the BVRPD.
Both Schumacher and Gray indicated during the meeting they wish for the BVRPD to continue.
Schumacher said it would be “in everyone’s best interest” to keep the department intact in 2022.
“I am for the police department,” he said. “I am for the group that we have, the officers that we have.”
However, he said if the borough doesn’t agree to meet with the township he believes the township can come up with an even better form of police protection.
“I want to have a regional police department,” Gray said. “I want us to create a new agreement.”
Knight said it’s his expectation that a regional department will continue to exist in 2022. To that, Schumacher simply responded “that is the goal.”
Separately, Knight noted during the meeting that he is currently quarantined due to being exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
