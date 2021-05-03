TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run High School recently recognized students of the month for April and May.
Outstanding Senior
Rain J. Irvine, daughter of Jackie Irvine, is the Outstanding Senior for the month of May.
Rain is active in Youth In Philanthropy, field hockey, National Honor Society and Concert Choir. Outside of the school, she volunteers with Lewisburg Cat Café and works at Target.
Rain’s awards and achievements include distinguished honor roll, varsity letters in field hockey and the Hustle Award (field hockey).
Her hobbies include activism and hanging out with friends.
Rain plans to attend West Chester Honors College to major in political science; international relations. She plans to pursue a career in foreign affairs on a national level or immigration law.
Outstanding Senior
Jade A. Swartz, daughter of Anthony and Angela Swartz, is the Outstanding Senior for the month of April.
Jade is active in Student Council, Spanish Club, National Honor Society, BLSV, Special Education Field Day Committee and softball.
Outside school, she is active as a volunteer with Magical Memories, volunteer softball coach and is enrolled in an EMT course. She is employed at Walmart.
Her awards and achievements include distinguished honor roll, varsity letters (softball), Bloomsburg University ACE Student and she is a member of the Spitfire softball team that won several state and national eastern tournaments.
Jade’s hobbies include helping younger softball players, spending time with family, babysitting her nieces and nephews, kayaking and walking her dog.
She plans to attend Bloomsburg University to attain a bachelor’s degree in nursing and pursue at career as a nurse practitioner.
Turbotville Lions Club Student of the Month
Madison P. Rovenolt, daughter of Franklin and Margaret Rovenolt, is the Turbotville Lions Club Student of the Month for May.
Madison is active in Youth In Philanthropy, Reading Club, Spanish Club, Open Door, National Honor Society, field hockey and the swim team.
Outside school, she is active with Williamsport Area Swim Club, is a volunteer for CKC at Crossroads, Muncy campus, and is employed at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.
Madison’s awards and achievements include honor roll, varsity letters (field hockey and swimming) and Top Swimmer Award.
Her hobbies include reading, adventuring outdoors and building/fixing things.
Madison plans to attend Chatham to earn a bachelor’s degree in nursing and join the swim team.
Turbotville Lions Club Student of the Month
Kayleean A. Finan, daughter of Rodney and Linda Finan, is the Turbotville Lions Club Student of the Month for April.
She is employed at Weis Markets and enjoys hiking and working out.
Her awards and achievements include Defender PRIDE recognition.
Kayleean plans to attend Pennsylvania College of Technology to pursue a degree in physical therapy and a career as a physical therapy assistant.
Watsontown Lions Club Student of the Month
Emma L. Miller, daughter of Dale and Jan Miller, is the Watsontown Lions Club Student of the Month for May.
Emma is active in Student Council (vice president), Defender PRIDE Club, National Honor Society (historian), National Art Honor Society and track and field (pole vault).
Outside school she is attends Harvest Church, Mifflinburg, and is involved with the Milton/Warrior Run Kiwanis Key Club. She is employed at Weaver’s Pizza and Ice Cream.
Her awards and achievements include Outstanding Athlete three years in a row (cross country).
Emma’s hobbies include pole vaulting, skateboarding and playing the ukulele.
She plans to attend Messiah University to obtain a master’s degree in occupational therapy through the five-year accelerated program.
Watsontown Lions Club Student of the Month
Emma G. Ernst, daughter of Matt and Deb Ernst, is the Watsontown Lions Club Student of the Month for April.
She is active in Youth In Philanthropy, Spanish Club, National Honor Society, Concert Band and marching band.
Outside school, she is a volunteer with Lewisburg Cat Café and is employed at Target.
Emma’s awards and achievements include distinguished honor roll.
Her hobbies include listening to, and playing, music and going for, and drinking, coffee.
Emma plans to attend West Chester University to pursue a degree in music education and a career as a high school band director.
Milton Rotary Club Vocational Student of the Month
Logan M. Confer, son of Shannon Miller and Kyle Confer, is the Milton Rotary Club Vocational Student of the Month for April.
He is active in soccer, basketball and National Honor Society Special Education Field Day.
Outside school, he is active with North Union United Soccer Club and enjoys hunting and fishing.
His awards and achievements include varsity letters in soccer and basketball.
Logan plans to attend Pennsylvania College of Technology to major in physical therapy and pursue a career as a physical therapy assistant.
