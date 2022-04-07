MILTON — Volunteers with the Milton Fire Department were hard at work Wednesday, mixing and shaping butter, cream cheese, vanilla, nearly 300 pounds of powdered sugar and more than 110 pounds of peanut butter to create chocolate-covered treats.
In making more than 2,000 candy eggs, the volunteers formally kicked off the first of two of its Easter-holiday fundraisers.
The sale of these candy eggs goes to support the volunteer fire department with things like the purchase of new equipment as well as fire engine and station maintenance. Wayne Bieber, a firefighter, says a member of the community donated a number of the ingredients, helping to cut down on costs for the department and keeping the price of the sweets down.
The sale is now in its third year and has proved very successful. Bieber says the pre-sale numbers have increased from last year, with orders totaling around 200 dozen eggs.
The fire department is also hosting its annual Palm Sunday ham dinner starting at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 10, at the Ridge Avenue fire station. The dinner will include ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, rolls, corn and coleslaw. Bieber says the department hopes it will also be able to sell eggs at the dinner.
The eggs will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, provided there are enough leftover from those pre-sold.
Like 2021, the dinner will be held as a drive-through only event and will last until food is sold out. Like the egg sale, proceeds from the dinner will go to support the department. The ham dinner has been held for more than 25 years, with more than 400 meals sold last year.
