LEWISBURG — Frustration over where to take a law enforcement complaint became a discussion topic at the most recent meeting of Lewisburg Borough Council.
David Heayn of Ward 3 floated the question of what the best way could be for citizens with policing issues to see them both heard and resolved if they could be.
Heayn said he was not referring to any specific complaint, but traffic noise issues were a good example. The comments, he said later, were a broader issue of how things get done in the regional department.
The commission overseeing the regional Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD) has members from the borough and neighboring East Buffalo Township. Both had independent departments before a 2011 intergovernmental agreement which formed the BVRPD.
“When the borough had its own police department, the mayor had oversight, a specific task within the mayor’s position,” Heayn said. “But when the mayor is no longer in that position (regarding) the police department, it means the police commission becomes the oversight body.”
Trouble was, Heayn said, that the commission only meets once per month and has a slower process. A majority of representatives also have to be on board to advance an idea.
Heayn noted that constituents sometimes balked at bringing a complaint to the BVRPD commission. Officers, council members or Chief Paul Yost thus hear about things they may or may not be able to address alone.
“If they don’t find there is any resolution to their complaint — for valid reasons in that there may not be anything that can be done or for other reasons — it just kind of sits there,” Heayn said. “Often times, that is when people come to council members.”
Heayn said not all complaints are best addressed by police, such as code enforcement. Other complaints, such as neighbor-to-neighbor or landlord tenant, may become law enforcement issues at some point.
But when Heayn has received complaints from people who don’t what to do next, he has referred them to Mayor Judy Wagner or Jordi Comas, a member of council also on the police commission.
“If they talk to (Comas), he is just one of five,” Heayn said. “He can go call the chief and he can (speak) just as much as I can, but there is no mechanism for this in place.”
Heayn said council members had a responsibility to know what was going on and relay police issues from constitutents to the police.
Traffic noise and enforcement of state laws, though not specified Tuesday night, illustrated how some matters remain unresolved.
“I’ve had many conversations with the chief, it has been talked about a little bit at the commission and it has come in front of council a bunch of times,” Heayn said. “But it is just in the ‘ether.’ The question is what the hell now? How do we get something resolved?”
Heayn said it was unclear to what extent noise complaints are a council issue versus a police issue. He wanted steps for complaints to be clarified. If 10 steps were outlined, he hoped most issues could be resolved before the final step.
Comas noted previous night that there was a complaint form on the BVRPD website. Mediation, he added, could be a proactive solution.
But Comas acknowledged some people would likely mistrust an entity they have an issue with when the are asked to lodge their complaint with that same entity.
