Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Shelly Lynn Reece, 54, of Sunbury, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs, $110.26 restitution to Weis Markets in Shamokin; 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance.
• Tonya Struble, 40, of Mifflinburg, nine months to three years in state prison, fines, fees and costs for receiving stolen property.
• Jeremiah Brice, 30, of Selinsgrove, 90 days to five years in county jail, 18-month driver’s license suspension, $1,500 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Matthew Gray, 44, of Danville, $300 fine plus costs for indirect criminal contempt.
• Jacob Beaver, 24, of Milton, six months probation, $300 fine plus costs for DUI; two years probation, $100 fine plus costs, no contact with the victim for simple assault; four years probation with restrictive conditions including nine months and 19 days on house arrest, 172 days credit for time served, no contact with the victim for aggravated assault; four years probation, no contact with the victims, $100 fine plus costs for terroristic threats.
• Christina Snyder, 36, of Sunbury, time served to 12 months in county jail, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance.
• Whitney Stewart, 40, of Millville, 72 hours to six months in county jail, six days credit for time served, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Carmelo Collazo, 58, of Coal Township, $200 fine plus costs for driving under suspension.
• William Cole, 53, of Milton, time served (330 days) to 24 months minus one day in county jail, no contact with victims, $50 fine plus costs for simple assault; two years probation, no contact with victims, $50 fine plus costs for a second count of simple assault.
• Billy Jo Hammons, 48 hours to six months in county jail, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,500 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Ajani Uhuru, 24, of Sunbury, $200 fine plus costs for possessing a small amount of marijuana.
• Brant Zeiber, 31, of Sunbury, 560 days credit for time served, $200 fine plus costs for possessing an instrument of crime.
• Xavier Smith, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a small amount of marijuana.
• Aiden Turner, 20, of Shamokin, $25 fine plus costs for failing to provide information.
• Adam Weiser, 44, of Selinsgrove, $25 fine plus costs for making an improper stop; $25 fine plus costs for driving too slow for conditions.
• Amanda Bentley, 44, of Shamokin, one-year probation, $50 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia; consecutive sentences of of one-year probation, $50 fine plus costs for six additional counts of possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Collin Bowers, 23, of Sunbury, six months probation with restrictive conditions including 30 days on house arrest, 30 days credit for time served, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $750 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Kristopher White, 24, of Frackville, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for fleeing or attempting to elude police.
• Brian Deeter, 37, of Kulpmont, 23 months probation with restrictive conditions including six months on house arrest, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance; 23 months probation with restrictive conditions including six months on house arrest, $100 fine plus costs for terroristic threats.
• Tyler Lenig, 36, of Shamokin, three to 24 months in county jail, $100 fine plus costs for failing to control and report a fire; three to 23 months in county jail, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance.
• Christopher Pensyl, 42, of Shamokin, six months probation, $50 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
• James Clews, 50, of Kulpmont, $300 fine plus costs, no contact with the victim for indirect criminal contempt.
• Kaitlyn Else, 34, of Elysburg, 18 months probation, $50 fine plus costs, $280 restitution to Melissa Shingara for unauthorized use of a motorized vehicle.
• Matthew Norman, 43, of Milton, six months probation with restrictive conditions including 30 days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Kristin Osbun, 34, of Sunbury, 18 months probation, $50 fine plus costs for recklessly endangering another person.
• Keith Bingaman, 55, of Milton, 72 hours to six months in county jail, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Joshua Hartman, 36, of Shamokin, one-year probation, $100 fine plus costs for receiving stolen property.
• Jared Hendrickson, 22, of Danville, five years probation with restrictive conditions including 90 days on house arrest, 18-month driver’s license suspension, $1,500 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Reeder Moten, 48, of Northumberland, 18 months to five years in state prison, 509 days credit for time served, $100 fine plus costs for possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance; nine additional sentences including 18 months to five years and 18 months to three years in state prison, $100 fine plus costs for multiple counts of possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility.
State Police at Milton Two-vehicle crash
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 4:21 a.m. May 22 along Wildwood Road, Limestone Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2017 GM V2500 driven by Kyler Hoover, 19, of Middleburg, struck the passenger side of a 2011 Dodge Ram 3500 driven by Jeremy Ruhl, 46, of Mifflinburg, as the Ram attempted to turn left onto Route 304 from Wildwood Road.
Hoover was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Firearm not to possess
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Kenneth Brown, 37, of Newark, N.J., was charged after allegedly being found in possession of a handgun he was not permitted to have due to a prior heroin distribution conviction.
The incident occurred at 7:17 p.m. May 24 along Interstate 80 westbound, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — PennDOT reported the theft of four stop signs.
The thefts were reported at 2:42 p.m. May 23 at Gessner Road and Crossroads Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
Union County Deed Transfers
• Aaron K. Lapp, to Henry S. Esh, Rachel S. Esh, property in Gregg Township, $240,000
• Aaron K. Lapp, to Rachel S. Esh, Henry S. Esh, right of way, Gregg Township
• Brian P. Holohan, Denise Y. Holohan, to Union County housing Authority, property in Mifflinburg, $49,725
• Linda W. Keeler, Roger W. Keeler, to Union County Housing Authority, property in Kelly Township $18,750
• Roberta Danowsky, to Roberta L. Danowsky, Roberta L Danowsky Trust, Danowsky Irrevocable Residential and Income Trust, Property in Kelly Township, $1
• Jack M. Schreffler Estate, Kenneth F. Schreffler Executor, to JNR Family L.L.C., property in Hartley Township, $1
• Rhonda Prutzman, Loren C. Prutzman, to Kirt W. Mabus, Stehanie L. Mabus, property in Lewis Township, $1
• NAF Cash L.L.C., to Adam Mull, Ann Mooney, property in East Buffalo Township, $527,875
• Rufus Peachey, Edith Peachey, to Roger G. Peachey, Rufus J. Peachey Jr., property in Mifflinburg, $1
• Luke W. Hoover, Ada Mae Hoover, to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Ag Conservation in Buffalo Township, $184,847.55
• John S. Mitchell, Jane M. Mitchell, to Maria Rios Francisco Jr., property in Buffalo Township, $1
• Thomas M. Perrin, to Thomas M. Perrin, Gwendolyn G. Perrin, property in Hartleton, $1
• Roger L. Aikey, to Deborah L. Reichard, property in Mifflinburg, $1
• Alvin G. Stoltzfus, Pricilla K. Stoltzfus, to P.P.L. Electric Utilities Corp., right of way, Limestone Township
• Matthew G. Markunas, Kimberly A. Markunas, to P.P.L. Electric Utilities, right of way, Limestone Township
• Sandra L. Tristan, to Angela L. Wagner, John C. Wagner, Sandra L. Tristan, Michael W. Showers, property in West Buffalo Township, $1
• Kenneth D. Mocker, Marilyn S. Mocker, to Thomas S. Wilson, Roxsana G. Wilson, property in Union Township, $1
Mariage Licenses
• Tyler J. Miller, 21, Watsontown to Kya M. Manley, 22, Watsontown
• Dwyane A. McCarty, 38, Millmont to Whitney N. Ey, 36, Millmont
• Eric F. Satteson, 56, Milton to Sandra E. Jones, 59, Milton
• Makayla L, Finan, 28, Lewisburg to Douglas R. Bird, 29, Lewisburg
• Joshua E, Houtz, 25, Lewisburg to Anna M. Holden, 23, Lewisburg
• Justin S. Padilla, 40, Lewisburg to Miranda M. Smith, 33, Lewisburg
• Kiera A. Reichley, 26, Mifflinburg to Jordan W. Gessner, 26, Mifflinburg
• Christine L. Soltys, 29, Milton to Shawn M. Pursel, 49, Milton
• Jeffery S. Miller, 60, Lewisburg to Tonya C. Miller, 53, Lewisburg
• Bryce A. Kessler, 24, Watsontown to Natalie A. Phillips, 22, Watsontown
