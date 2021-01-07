MONTGOMERY — Eagle Grange No. 1 has launched a year-long sesquicentennial observance to celebrate 150 years of continuous service to the community.
Formed in 1871, Eagle is the first of more than 2,000 granges chartered Pennsylvania. Soon, travelers on Route 15 will notice large banners hanging from the outside of the Grange Hall near Montgomery, announcing the 150th anniversary year.
Grange officials have announced the kick-off anniversary event will be a gift to the community in the form of a “Share the Love” Valentine take-out dinner on Saturday, Feb. 13.
In thanks for 150 years of community support, Eagle Grange will provide 150 complimentary dinners by advance reservation only. Reservations will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis and may be made with Joann Murray by calling 570-547-1340.
Meals must be picked-up at the Grange Hall, Route 15 and East Blind Road, between 2 and 4 p.m. Feb. 13.
Each meal will include stuffed chicken breast with gravy, mixed green salad with homemade celery seed, sweet-sour dressing, party mashed potatoes, green beans amandine, pickles, cranberry relish, rolls and butter, beverage and red velvet cake.
Although there is no charge for this meal, donations to “pay the love forward“ will be accepted to provide additional community outreach services and continued improvements to the historic Grange Hall.
Volunteers who wish to help with this event can contact Doug Bonsall at 717-921-1957.
