LORETTO — St. Francis University has announced its president's and dean's lists for the fall semester.
Full-time must attain a quality point average of 4.000 to be named to the president's list or 3.500 to be named to the dean's list.
The following students from the region have been recognized:
• Kelsy Stafford, nursing major from Mifflinburg, dean's list.
• Connor Weaver, management major from Coal Township, dean's list
• Cierra Eby, psychology major from Coal Township, president's list
