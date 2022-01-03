State Police At Milton DUI crash
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 11:12 a.m. Dec. 31 along Route 147 near I-80, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers reported Evan P. Hamm, 18, of Montoursville, was traveling south in a 2007 Toyota Corolla when it crossed over the grass median, entered the northbound lanes and struck a 2011 Ford F-150 XLT driven by Nathan L. Stoltzfus, 27, of New Columbia. Both drivers were belted.
Hamm allegedly showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody for DUI. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
DUI
MILTON — An unidentified driver was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI at 1:01 a.m. Jan. 1 along Broadway and North Turbot Avenue, Milton, Northumberland County, following a traffic stop for an alleged violation.
Police said a 2004 Volkswagen Passat was stopped. Charges are pending toxicology tests.
1-vehicle crash
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — A Danville man escaped injury when his vehicle went out of control and struck a tree.
The crash was reported at 9:09 a.m. Jan. 1 along Old Valley School Road, Valley Township, Montour County. Zeb M. Butler, 30, of Danville, was traveling south in a 2011 Kia Sorento which swerved into the northbound lane, went out of control and struck a tree on the east shoulder. Butler reportedly swerved to miss a pair of deer. He was issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Found property
TURBOTVILLE — An iPhone was found around 11:45 a.m. Jan. 2 in the parking lot of the Great Valu, Turbotville, Northumberland County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Theft
TURBOTVILLE — Troopers are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter valued at $500 from a 2009 Ford F550 owned by Clark’s Ag Inc.
The theft was reported at 9:02 a.m. Dec. 28 at Clark’s, 4675 Route 54, Turbotville. An investigation is ongoing.
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI crash
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old Winfield man has been charged with driving under the influence following a one-vehicle crash at 12:58 a.m. Jan. 1 along Route 204 at Ferguson Road, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
State police reported Colby W. Jordan was charged. Jordan was allegedly driving north in a 2006 Subaru Outback when the vehicle attempted a right turn at what police described as excessive speeds and struck a curb. Jordan was belted and was not injured.
2-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 4:10 p.m. Dec. 30 along North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Police said Chazdon R. Taylor, 19, of Middleburg, was traveling north in a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta when it began to merge into the left lane, which caused a 1995 Ford Ranger driven by Robert T. Hoffman, 60, of Middleburg, to hit a concrete median, then the rear of the Jetta. Police said road rage was likely a contributing factor in the crash.
Taylor was cited with turning movements and required signals and Hoffman was issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
PERRY TOWNSHIP — A Mount Pleasant Mills woman sustained a suspected minor injury following a one-vehicle crash at 12:25 p.m. Dec. 31 along Martin Brothers Road, west of H and A Drive, Perry Township, Snyder County.
Wanda J. Mowery, 59, was traveling west in a 2000 Dodge Neon which went off the north side of the roadway, struck an embankment, went across the roadway and struck a stump, police reported. Mowery was not belted and sustained a suspected minor injury, police noted. She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 26-year-old Winfield man escaped injury when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree at 8:37 a.m. Dec. 28 along Penns Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
David A. Gockley was traveling north in a 1993 Dodge Dakota when the vehicle left the roadway, police noted. He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed, police noted.
Harassment
UNION TOWNSHIP — A 60-year-old Port Trevorton man was cited after an alleged dispute with neighbors at 2:28 p.m. Dec. 31 along Tucker Drive, Union Township, Snyder County.
Donald Shaffer allegedly slammed the car trunk of his neighbors, ordered them to park elsewhere and blocked their vehicle with his vehicle.
Harassment
MIDDLEBURG — A 16-year-old Middleburg boy allegedly struck a 46-year-old Middleburg man with a closed first during an argument.
The alleged incident was reported at 8:31 p.m. Dec. 30 in Middleburg, Snyder County.
Union County Deed transfers
• Andrew J. Neuer to Larue H. Day Jr., Denise L. Rood, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Gregory J. Girton, Cynthia Rigot, to Kerry Ann Colville Wood, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Christopher M. Kifolo, Krysti M. Kifolo to Christopher M. Kifolo, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Nicholas Murtha, Kaitlin Murtha to Joseph S. Weiler, Olivia J. Poltonavage, property in East Buffalo Township, $389,900.
• James N.H. Rein, Kathy L. Rein to Pennsylvania American Water Company, property in White Deer Township, right-of-way, $1.
• Paul E. Dunkelberger to Robert C. Smith Jr., property in Gregg Township, $163,500.
• Lena R. Susan trustee, Dennis E. and Lena R. Susan living trust, Dennis E. Susan living trust, Lena R. Susan living trust to Lena R. Susan, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Lona D. Henry executor, Diana L. Weilkel estate to Frake Asset Management LLC, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Community Loan Servicing LLC to Timothy Strano, property in White Deer Township, $42,000.
• David M. Cooney trustee, Edna R. Cooney irrevocable grantor trust to David M. Cooney, Marcia J. Cooney, property in Mifflinburg, $137,800.
• William C. Sampsell, Suzanne M. Odell Sampsell to Jeromy S. Snyder, Gail L. Hassenplug, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Sandra L. Keister to VFPS LLC, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Estelle Aceto to 619 St. Catherine St. LLC, property in Lewisburg, corrective deed, $1.
• Elmer C. Maurer, Joan E. Maurer to Amy Lynn Shultz, property in Union Township, $312,000.
• Ramona L. Heaps, Ramona L. Lunger, Brian S, Van Sickle to Mark H. Wenger, Rhoda H. Wenger, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Cara C. Trutt, Cara C. Picarelli, James A. Trutt to James A. Trutt, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Reginald B. Wunder, Nancy J. Wunder to James B. Wunder, Glenn A. Wunder, Leighann Breslin, Nancy J. Wunderr, property in White Deer Township, $1
• Jeanne M. Cavaliere by agent, Gerald W. Cavaliere agent, Tina M. Leighow agent, Carol A. Hall agent to Gerald W. Cavaliere, property in White Deer Township, $116,736.
• Barry J. Hill estate, Christopher Hill executor to James J. Dinsmore, Susan J. Dinsmore, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• John A. Clemens estate, Allen Treibley executor to Allen Treibley, Needa Condo, property White Deer Township, no cash consideration given.
• Allen Treibley, Needa Condo to Allen Treibley, Needa Condo, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Alvin W. Nolt, Annie R. Nolt to John David Weaver, Emma N. Weaver, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Clayton O. Zimmerman, Lucinda W. Zimmerman to John David Weaver, Emma N. Weaver, right-of-way agreement, $1.
• Gerald E. Fulkroad Sr., Karen Kay Fulkroad, Ashley J. Wenrich, Ashley J. Fulkroad, Brynn R. Wenrich to Shawn Stroup, Cheyenne Bush, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Mark W. Eisenhower, Debra Ann Eisenhower to Laura J. Eisenhower, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Mark W. Eisenhower, Debra Ann Eisenhower, Laura Eisenhower to Mark W. Eisenhower, Debra Ann Eisenhower, Laura Eisenhower, White Deer Township road maintenance agreement, no cash consideration given.
• Lewisburg and Buffalo Creek Railroad Corp to Borough of Lewisburg, property in Lewisburg, no cash consideration given.
• George P. Carr trustee, Rebecca S. Carr living trust to David E. Iddings LLC, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
Marriage licenses
• Mark Leaman Eversole, 29, Lewisburg; Julie Makayla Hollenbach, 25, Lewisburg
• Jordan Alexander Massoud, 26, New York, N.Y.; Anjali Uphadyay, 26, New York, N.Y.
• Logan Allen Hackenberg, 30, Lewisburg; Adrianne Elizabeth Gesselman, 25, Lewisburg
• Michele Marie Dormer, 49, Coal Township; Barry Michael Cullen, 58, Shamokin
• Jason Matthew Drumm, 47, Sunbury; Melinda Sue Sholly, 42, White Deer
• Sydney Rae McGlaughlin, 24, Mifflinburg; Steven Joseph Gingher, 27, Mifflinburg
• Kortnee Michelle Koziara, 29, Milton; Gerrett Michael Henry, 29, Milton
• Ruth Ellen Faulker, 36, Winfield; Jessica Daisy Pizarro, 35, Winfield
• Shirley Inam Sproule, 29, Mifflinburg; Samuel Cole Dixon, 31, Mifflinburg
• Melissa Marie Roberts, 29, Lewisburg; Biplab Sudhin Bhattacharya, 30, Lewisburg
• Ryan John Gessner, 25, MIfflinburg; Amanda Rasmussen Yoder, 23, Mifflinburg
• Alexander Munos, 24, Mount Joy; Katlynn Joy Guizlon, 24, Winfleld
• Ryan Austin Batten, 23, Montgomery; Timberly Francis Gordner, 25, Montgomery
• Mallory Nicole Reed, 27, Pittsburgh; Gregory Madison Olenginski, 28, Pittsburgh
• Michael Russell Conrad, 24, Millmont; Samantha Fay Updegrove, 22, Millmont
• Miles Edward Staggert III, 43, Allenwood; Tina May Staggert, 39, Allenwood
Divorces granted
• Tracy Showers, Richard Robson, 1 year
• Jennifer Chapman, Douglas Chapman, 20 years
• Hugh J. McKeegan; Cynthia McKeegan, 18 years
• Kenneth Shedleski, Raeann Shedleski, 28 years
• Colby Case, Jennifer R. Case, 10 years
• Angela Parker, Anthony Parker, 18 years
• Esther Shemory, Brad Shemory, 4 years
