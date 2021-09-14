SELINSGROVE — "Canvas in the Grove," a plein air art competition, will be from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 in downtown Selinsgrove.
Artists must have their canvases stamped and certified in order to qualify for judging. Stamping begins at 9:30 a.m on the day of competition at All Saints Episcopal Church, 129 N. Market St., Selinsgrove. Advance registration may be done via www.discoverselinsgrove.com or the day of the event.
Competitors will have two hours to create a picturesque view of the community in the medium of their choice before presentation to judges. Judging will take place in “The Gallery” lot at 204 N. Market St., Selinsgrove. Children’s Art Activities offered from 10 a.m. to noon in the judging area.
The event is co-sponsored by the Selinsgrove Area Chamber of Commerce and Allen A. Shaffer Insurance. Call 570-850-0797 or email SelinsgroveChamberofCommerce@gmail.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.