LEWISBURG — For her many contributions to the arts community, the Lewisburg Arts Council has chosen Jane Albin as the featured artist for its 2023 Celebration of the Arts Festival, to be held April 29 through May 13.

Two of Albin's paintings, depicting Virginia bluebells in full bloom along a woodland path at the Dale-Engle-Walker property, capture this year's theme, "Spring Beauty."

Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.