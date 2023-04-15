LEWISBURG — For her many contributions to the arts community, the Lewisburg Arts Council has chosen Jane Albin as the featured artist for its 2023 Celebration of the Arts Festival, to be held April 29 through May 13.
Two of Albin's paintings, depicting Virginia bluebells in full bloom along a woodland path at the Dale-Engle-Walker property, capture this year's theme, "Spring Beauty."
The paintings were created during a past plein air event hosted by the Lewisburg Arts Council.
Albin's delicate watercolors will be used to promote the two-week event, in addition to appearing on Festival T-shirts and tote bags.
Albin was surprised to learn she had been chosen to represent the Lewisburg Artist Guild at the upcoming festival.
"There are so many good artist around here. I was pleasantly surprised," said Albin.
More of Albin's work will be on display through May 13 at Sora Custom Framing and Gallery, the former Open Door Gallery by Lori, located at 430 Market St.
Albin's subjects range from still life to street scenes to portraits to landscapes.
"I like to record the people and places around me," said Albin, noting she paints outdoors whenever possible as well as in her studio.
Albin got her start in art at a very early age, as her mother was an art teacher.
"My mother was an artist and actually painted murals at Penn State when she was there working on her degree," said Albin.
"There was always art in our house and unlimited art supplies," she continued. "I don't ever remember not holding a crayon or pencil. My mother taught art in junior high at the school I attended, and most of her students knew how to draw before their school year ended."
On Saturday, April 29, visitors can stop by Albin's booth at the Lewisburg Arts Festival, where she will have prints of the blooming bluebells for sale, along with note cards and calendars featuring her paintings of iconic Lewisburg buildings. Her booth will be located just outside Sora Custom Framing and Gallery, the former Open Door Art Gallery.
As part of this year's celebration, Albin will offer a two-hour Urban Sketching demo, mini sketch-crawl and critique on Sunday, May 7.
Urban sketching is a popular, portable art that involves sketching from life, on location, using minimal supplies. The workshop is free, but registration is required to attend and is limited to 20 participants, ages 12 and older.
Albin explained about her process in selecting what she wants to portray.
"Usually I have something in mind when looking for subject material," she said. "I look around and pick something. For example, in my painting of the bluebells, you could see bluebells on both sides of an opening in the forest canopy kind of creating a natural path so I focused on that."
She takes photos and sketches what is in front of her.
"I usually have sketch books with me, and have sketched my husband while we were sitting at a restaurant waiting for our meal," Albin said.
She created one-dozen watercolors of downtown businesses and homes as a thank you to owners for participating in the fall Historic Lewisburg Tours, organized by the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership to raise funds for their "Make Market Street More Beautiful" initiative.
Albin taught art for 10 years at the Sunbury YMCA, and said some of her students are far better than she is.
"They are like your own children growing up and they are really good," she said. "They have gone far beyond what I've taught them and expanded on it. It is such a joy to see them advancing."
Della Hutchinson, Lewisburg Arts Council president, describes Albin as "an inspiration."
"Choosing her as this year's featured artist, our first one since 2018, was an easy decision," Hutchinson said. "On behalf of the arts council, the hundreds of students she's taught over the years, and the community as a whole, this is a way to express our thanks for all she's done."
Albin said the festival is a big event for those who participate.
"For artists who do booths at the festival it may be one of their biggest income producers of the year, while others go from art fair to art fair. I expect there to be about 10,000 people in little Lewisburg who look to learn more about art and purchase art," said Albin.
"Personally it's one of the best times to walk down Market Street to get a crab cake or ice cream," she continued. "It's a fun day just wondering down Market Street getting to see vendors you've known for a long time and meet new artists."
The one-day Arts Festival is so big that Market Street will be closed nearly from end to end on April 29.
Shuttle buses will transport visitors to and from an off-site parking at 101 Hafer Road, Lewisburg. Busses will loop all four downtown stops, including a stop at the accessible parking lot at the Lewisburg Pharmacy, 50 N. Second St. Shuttle buses will run from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The festival begins at 9:45 a.m. with Boy Scout Troop 538's traditional flag-raising ceremony at the Post Office, at 301 Market St.
More than 180 applicants registered to participate in this year's juried festival. One-third of the 110 selected artists will be new to the festival.
As part of the festival, a photo exhibition will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Community Partnerships Office, at 328 Market St.
Tucked in amongst the traditional artist's booths will be nearly one-dozen artisanal food vendors.
In total, 40 food and beverage vendors will participate, including 18 which will be new to the event.
Free music and dance performances will be offered throughout the day at Post Office Square. Other musical performances will be held at Hufnagle Park's main stage.
The park will also feature regional arts groups and nonprofits. The Bucknell University chapter of Habitat for Humanity will be hosting its Annual Duck Derby, with winners to be announced between 2:30 and 3 p.m.
The schedule of events at Post Office Square includes: 10 a.m., DK Dance Company; 11:30 a.m., Tira Na Nog; 1 p.m., Downtown Dance; 2:30 p.m., Lewisburg High School Jazz Ensemble; 4 p.m., Axe and Fiddle.
The Hufnagle Park gazebo schedule includes: 10:30 a.m., West Branch Chorus; 12:30 p.m., Runaway Stroller; 3 p.m., Riverstage Community Theatre
The Hufnagle Park main stage schedule includes: 11:30 a.m., Jaded; 1:30 p.m., Kinsey; 4 p.m., Nicks In Time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.