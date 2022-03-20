LEWISBURG — Sherry Anne, a recording artist born with a bilateral hearing and speech impairment, will perform at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Mazeppa Union Church, 3200 Johnson Mill Road, Lewisburg.
She has appeared as a special guest at Gaither Vocal Band concerts, Dollywood, and 40 Days and 40 Nights at The Ark Encounter.
Her latest CD, "STAND," debuted in the top 50 of the Top Christian/Gospel Albums as reported by MRC Entertainment for Billboard Magazine. Anne and Toni Jolene Clay, who produced "STAND," co-wrote three of the 10 songs on the CD, including "Still The God Who Parts the Sea."
A love offering will be collected. For more information, call the church at 570-524-5616.
