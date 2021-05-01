LEWISBURG — Signs appeared as they usually do in mid-winter around Danny Green Field encouraging registration for Lewisburg Little League.
But participation in youth sports has been a little different in 2021, starting with the number of kids who were signed up. To date, 215 kids were on board, filling area teams but about 40 less than pre-COVID figures.
Steve Bieber, Lewisburg Little League president, observed that sign-up time in 2021 was characterized by a slow start but a brisk finish.
“Everyone signed up last minute this year,” Bieber said. “In my five years of doing this, we've gotten more people asking to sign up afterward.”
Bieber, who also takes care of chores like setting up fields, said a woman asked during a recent field prep if she could still get her child on a team. Bieber replied existing teams are currently “overloaded.”
“Registration has closed now,” Bieber added. “Which we typically don't do for tee-ball and coach pitch. But because tee-ball has eight or nine kids on a team (and) coach pitch has 10 or 11, it is just too many to get going.”
Bieber said some numbers have come back to healthy levels, notably sign-ups at the younger levels of play.
“We have more kids in the tee-ball and coach pitch Minor Division than we do in any other division,” he said. “Obviously, the goal is to get them playing and get them taught to play the game.”
Bieber said there were some challenges in developing a safety plan for the league which would satisfy municipalities where they play. He was thankful that Lewisburg Borough and Kelly Township officials listened when they revised plans and presented them.
“Obviously, they wanted people to have the ability to come out. They also wanted to make sure people were safe,” he said. “Tonight in the concession all we have is prepackaged stuff, nothing loose.”
Bieber said the numbers of kids playing was satisfactory and participants were having fun. The league got off to a good start and has now been playing for over three weeks. Some of the earlier games were postponed due to a chilly spell.
Whether the big tournament in South Williamsport would be held was still not known. Bieber said Little League International will likely make a decision this month.
Bieber added that he has received text messages from people grateful that activity had returned to Danny Green Field. But he said parents needed to follow the rules when they attend for activity to continue. Facial covering was still required by the borough, though players on the field could go without. Bieber said young people playing the game could not have their vision potentially compromised.
Courtney Jamieson, fundraising and sponsorship director for the league, brought an impassioned plea for volunteers to Lewisburg Borough Council the night the league was given the OK to proceed. She noted the need is still there for concession stand help, field groomers and other spots where volunteers can be a great deal of help.
Meantime, Jamieson has observed a split among Little League families at the start of the new season with strong opinions on both sides.
“There have been some parents that were just so eager to get their kids back involved in things, get them outside, get them moving and get them around other people,” she said. “I think there are some families that are a little more cautious, definitely making sure we have good protocols in place, keeping the kids safe and the spectators safe.”
Sponsorship was always needed, though Jamieson said sponsorships cancelled last year were honored this year. The league also got some sponsors for 2021, and noted opportunities were still available to put a banner on the field or a sponsor name on a jersey.
Lewisburg Little League offers tee-ball, coach pitch baseball, Minor Division baseball, Major Division baseball, Junior League Division baseball and Senior League Division baseball. Softball division include Minor League, Major League, Junior League and Senior League.
The league's website noted the Challenger League Division moved participants to Mifflinburg Little League in 2020.
Volunteers and sponsors can contact the league via its Facebook page or website at www.lewisburgll.org where they can message or email lewisburglittleleague@gmail.com.
