WATSONTOWN — Kingdom Kidz has announced its schedule of upcoming puppet programs.
The group will perform at 9:15 a.m. Sunday, May 2, at Allensville Mennonite Church, 1156 State Route 655, Belleville.
Performances will also be held at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, May 29, at the Anthracite Heritage Festival of the Arts, Shamokin.
Virtual puppet programs are presented at 7 each night on Facebook.
Kingdom Kidz is looking for volunteers willing to assist with the sound, lighting and media aspects of programs. Volunteers must have the proper clearances.
For more information, visit www.hiskingdomkidz.org, email puppets@hiskingdomkidz.org or call 570-838-3133.
