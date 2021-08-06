WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC has expanded pediatric specialty care services in north central Pennsylvania by offering virtual appointments with pediatric specialists from UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
Providers caring for pediatric patients in the north central region can coordinate a virtual telemedicine consultation for their patient with a UPMC Children’s specialist in Pittsburgh.
This builds on the recent pediatric emergency care expansion where providers can consult with board-certified pediatric emergency medicine physicians at UPMC Children’s via emergency department-to-emergency department real-time virtual telemedicine consultations—24 hours a day, every day of the year.
