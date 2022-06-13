Union County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Michael H. Sholley Sentences
• Brett D. Leitzel, 38, of Millmont, was guilty of retaliation against witness or victim and received 12 to 24 months confinement.
• Zachary M. Guffey, 25, of Milton, received two years probation for a guilty plea to criminal mischief damage property.
• Bonnie A. Adams, 43, of Lewisburg, received six months probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
• No further penalty was issued to Barry E. Beaver, 40, of Sunbury, for a guilty plea to misdemeanor bad checks.
• Alexander C. Daniels, 27, of Lewisburg, received 48 hours to six months confinement for a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI, general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
• Janet M. Faux, 61, of Watstontown, received six months probation for a no contest plea to misdemeanor first offense DUI high rate of alcohol.
Plea Court
• Alfred J. Iezzi, 33, of Montgomery, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor simple assault.
• Blake Lahr, 30, of Milton, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor first offense DUI high rate of alcohol.
• Heath D. Munson, 47, of Mifflinburg, entered a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI general impairment.
• Brandon L. Poe, 25, of Lewisburg, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor use of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Steven J. Schramm, 27, of New Columbia, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor simple assault.
• William P. Weik, 45, of Milton, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor retail theft under ring.
• Stephen T. Naglak, 45, of Montgomery, entered a no contest plea to misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person.
• Holly M. Smith, 18, of Milton, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor first offense DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
• Samuel A. Barreto, 28, of Bethlehem, entered a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
State Police at Montoursville DUI
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Clinton Culliver, 39, of Mansfield, was charged after troopers responded to the report of a disabled 2008 Mazda.
The incident occurred at 5:26 a.m. April 19 at Route 87 and Barr Road, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
One-vehicle crash
WOLF TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 1:36 a.m. April 10 along Neufer Hollow Road, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2013 Dodge Dart driven by Lee Zimmerman, 33, of Muncy, went off the roadway on a curve, struck a tree and went down an embankment. Lee was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Theft by deception
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A 60-year-old Allenwood woman reported someone making fake checks in her name.
The incident was reported at 10:26 a.m. May 27 along Leisure Acres Road, Washington Township, Lycoming County.
State Police at Bloomsburg Drug possession
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP — Two Milton residents were taken into custody following a traffic stop conducted at 2:23 a.m. June 4 in Mifflin Township, Columbia County.
Troopers said Tyler Bean, 24, and Patricia Mahoney, 25, were taken into custody following an incident which unfolded at 2:23 a.m. June 4 along Interstate 80 westbound, at mile marker 242. A vehicle in which Bean and Mahoney were in allegedly failed to stop when a trooper activated the emergency lights on his vehicle. The car was subsequently located at 436 E. Third St., Mifflinville, with Bean being taken into custody on an outstanding warrant. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
