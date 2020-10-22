District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg DUI
LEWISBURG — At 3:10 a.m. Sept. 19, along North Seventh Street, Lewisburg, Buffalo Valley Regional Police stopped a blue Mazda after it turned left and struck a curb before continuing southbound.
Investigation alleged that the motorist, Alexander B. Apgar, 20, of Lewisburg, had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and had eyes which appeared to be bloodshot and glassy. Police said Apgar failed coordination tests and was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for a blood draw. There was also damage to the vehicle observed by police.
After test results were returned alleging a blood alcohol content of 0.17%, Apgar was charged with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and a summary count of careless driving.
DUI
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Buffalo Valley Regional Police charged Michelle L. Cunningham, 55, of Mifflinburg, with misdemeanor DUI controlled substance and driving under the influence of a Schedule 1 controlled substance metabolite after an officer was notified that a motorist was slumped over the steering wheel of a parked vehicle at a convenience store.
At about 11:20 p.m. June 12 in the parking lot of the A-Plus Sunoco on Old Turnpike Road, Cunningham appeared to be unresponsive but was observed by an officer to have a green, leafy substance in a plastic bag on her lap. She allegedly admitted to using “spice” earlier in the day.
The officer was not able to perform a field sobriety test due to Cunningham’s medical conditions. She was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital where a blood draw allegedly showed evidence of Delta-9 THC and norbuprenorphine at the time of testing.
Misdemeanor counts of possession of substance or counterfeit substance by person not authorized and disorderly conduct were also filed.
DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Misdemeanor counts of DUI alcohol or controlled substance and misbranding or false labeling were file against Clifton Wright, 57, of Dade City, Fla., after a traffic stop, investigation and a blood test.
At about 9:45 p.m. Aug. 7 on North Derr Drive, Buffalo Valley Regional Police observed a vehicle allegedly driven very slowly by Wright. They also claimed other vehicles were honking their horns and swerving to avoid the vehicle.
Wright was soon stopped along Route 15 in Kelly Township and he allegedly exhibited signs of impairment by drug use. A blood sample was taken at Evangelical Community Hospital where it allegedly showed evidence of caffeine, Xanax and metabolite of Kratom, an Asian plant-based stimulant and analgesic.
DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported that at about 12:19 a.m. Sept. 19 on Colonel John Kelly Road, Kelly Township, Union County, an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado was stopped after allegedly traveling out of its lane and onto a grassy patch on the south side of the roadway. They claimed speed of the vehicle also varied from a rate over the posted speed limit to a rate well under it.
Upon investigation and field sobriety testing, Caleb C. Ulmer, 24, of New Columbia, was arrested for DUI alcohol or controlled substance (two counts) and charged with several summary counts. A blood test taken at Evangelical Community Hospital was returned with a 0.18% blood alcohol content at the time of the test. Papers filed alleged that it was Ulmer’s second DUI in 10 years according to the Pennsylvania Justice Network.
Sale or transfer of firearms
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Troopers charged Derrick J. Poust, 32, of Muncy, with felony sale or transfer of firearms and misdemeanor unsworn falsification of authorities after he allegedly attempted to purchase a firearm at the Lewisburg Walmart.
Poust was denied through the Pennsylvania instant check system, but an investigation found he allegedly claimed to have not been convicted of a crime which could have had him imprisoned for more than one year. Troopers indicated Poust entered a guilty plea to DUI highest rate of alcohol in 2017, his second violation of the vehicle code in 10 years.
Papers filed alleged that Poust attempted to buy the firearm for his son in April as an Easter present, and that he did not realize his DUI conviction made him ineligible to purchase a firearm.
Drug possession
LEWISBURG — At about 3:19 p.m. Sept. 15 at 622-1/2 Market St., Lewisburg, Buffalo Valley Regional Police assisted county probation and state parole officials to check on the welfare of Ashley Talmadge. After observing suspected drug paraphernalia, a search warrant was requested and granted.
Further investigation allegedly found evidence of needles with an unknown controlled substance and a digital scale which was also in a photo on a seized telephone with 13.14 of suspected methamphetamine on it. Lab tests of the suspected controlled substance on the seized needles alleged presence of methamphetamine.
Talmadge, 25, of Lewisburg, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a substance or counterfeit substance by an unauthorized person and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash
WEST CHILLISQUAQE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 4:31 p.m. Oct. 19 at Carpenter and Winder roads, West Chillisquaque Township.
A 2019 General Motors Terrain driven by John Africa, 72, of Milton, was traveling east o n Carpenter Road when troopers said the vehicle crossed into the westbound lane and struck a 2016 Kia Sportage driven by Jeremy Szumigraj, 33, of Milton.
Both drivers were belted and not injured.
Assault with injury
UNION TOWNSHIP — A 25-year-old Sunbury man has been charged as the result of an alleged assault which occurred at 11:35 p.m. Oct. 19 along County Line Road, Union Tonwship.
Devon James was charged after troopers responded to the report of a domestic assault.
Victims were listed by troopers as being a 49-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man and a 14-year-old girl, all of Selinsgrove. A vacuum valued at $80 was listed as damaged, as well as seasonal fall decorations valued at $40.
Theft
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 35-year-old woman declined to press charges after troopers said someone entered her car.
The incident occurred at 6:30 a.m. Oct. 19 along Buffalo Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said someone gained access to the woman’s car, and threw contents from the vehicle across her yard.
Criminal trespass
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating a trespass incident which occurred at 12:44 a.m. Oct. 16 along Laidacker Road, Limestone Township, Montour County.
Troopers said an unidentified 61-year-old Milton man woke up when someone knocked on his door. The man yelled for the person to leave, and they complied.
Criminal mischief
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — An unidentified York man has been charged with criminal mischief as the result of an incident which occurred at 12:08 p.m. Oct. 14 at Boomerangs, Old Turnpike Road, Hartley Township, Union County.
Troopers said the 44-year-old man entered the business, released feces onto the dining room floor and left the building without providing personal information.
Scattering rubbish
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an incident of scattering rubbish, which occurred at 5:08 p.m. Oct. 19 along Ridge Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
Nine bags of garbage were thrown from a 1995 Chevrolet Silverado at 5:08 p.m. Oct. 19. Troopers listed an unidentified 56-year-old man from White Deer Township as being arrested in conjunction with the case.
State Police At Stonington 3-vehicle crash
LOWER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — An investigation is ongoing into a three-vehicle crash which occurred at 7:33 p.m. Oct. 17 in the parking lot of Penns Tavern, Lower Augusta Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers responded to the report of the crash and allegedly found the operator of a 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche, Brian Pope, 52, of Sunbury, exhibiting signs of impairment.
Pope and a passenger in his vehicle, Michael Lopez, 29, of Sunbury, were belted and not injured.
Also listed as being involved in the crash were a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2019 Jeep Renegade.
Troopers said Pope was transported to the hospital for a blood draw, and released to a friend.
Dissemination of intimate image
LOWER MAHANOY TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the report of intimate images being sent to a juvenile in Dalmatia.
The alleged incident occurred Between Oct. 5 and Oct. 9 along George Street, Lower Mahanoy Tonwship, Northumberland County.
Assault
COAL TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 46-year-old male inmate at SCI Coal Township was arrested after troopers said he threw an unknown liquid substance at a corrections officers.
The incident occurred at 12:20 a.m. Oct. 20 at SCI Coal Township, Kelly Drive, Coal Township, Northumberland County, when the man allegedly threw the substance at an unidentified 25-year-old female corrections officer.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
