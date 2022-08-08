WILLIAMSPORT — The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will be holding Bottles and Brews IX from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at the museum, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.

Attendees will be able to taste a number of craft beers and wines from the area as well as sample the products of several regional and national brew masters and vintners. Attendees who purchase a ‘Golden Ticket’ will be admitted at 6:30 p.m. The tickets may be obtained from the museum during operational hours, through PayPal from the Taber website www.tabermuseum.org, as well as from the members of the Board of Governors.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.