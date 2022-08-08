WILLIAMSPORT — The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will be holding Bottles and Brews IX from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at the museum, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
Attendees will be able to taste a number of craft beers and wines from the area as well as sample the products of several regional and national brew masters and vintners. Attendees who purchase a ‘Golden Ticket’ will be admitted at 6:30 p.m. The tickets may be obtained from the museum during operational hours, through PayPal from the Taber website www.tabermuseum.org, as well as from the members of the Board of Governors.
A number of brewing companies are expected to participate, including New Trail, Founders, Sly Fox, Straub, Blakes, Funk, Logyard, North Country, Boston Beer, Miller, Oskar Blues, Middle Coast, DesChutes and Yuengling. Professional craft brewers and vintners will include Bald Birds, Bullfrog Brewery, Boom City, Therapy Brewing, Riepstine’s Pub, and Three Beards.
A number of amateur craft beer brewers of the Billtown Brewers Guild will bring sample brew. Vintners ECM Cellars, Woody Lodge, Nomad Distilling, and Fife and Drum Winery are participating, as well as the museum’s neighbor, the Backhouse Café Coffee and Tea. In addition, Alabaster Coffee Roaster and Tea, and Rise and Shine Nutrition will also provide coffee, tea and smoothies. A portion of the foods for the evening will be supplied by area restaurants and caterers. The entire museum will be open for touring that evening. ‘Buckets of Cheer’ featuring beautifully-crafted handmade wooden buckets will be raffled off during the evening.
The inaugural year 2013 witnessed more 250 people to the event and the event has grown each year since.
For further information about museum programming, visit www.tabermuseum.org or call 570-326-3326.
