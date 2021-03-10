LEWISBURG — The Arbor Day Foundation has named Citizens’ Electric Co. of Lewisburg a 2021 Tree Line USA utility in recognition of the company’s commitment to proper tree pruning, planting and care.
This marks the 19th-consecutive year Citizens’ Electric has been selected for Tree Line USA, a partnership between the foundation and the National Association of State Foresters that recognizes utilities for pursuing practices that protect and enhance America’s urban trees.
The Tree Line USA program promotes the dual goals of delivering safe and reliable electricity while maintaining healthy community forests.
“Trees are a critical part of urban landscapes all across the United States,” said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation. “They provide important benefits to residents, including clean air, clean water and a tolerable climate. Service providers like Citizens’ Electric Co. demonstrate that it’s possible for trees and utilities to co-exist for the benefit of communities and citizens.”
Citizens’ Electric achieved Tree Line USA by meeting five program standards. Utilities must follow industry standards for quality tree care; provide annual worker training in best tree-care practices; sponsor a tree planting and public education program; maintain a tree-based energy conservation program; and participate in an Arbor Day celebration.
“We take great pride in our vegetation-management program and are honored to again receive national recognition for our commitment to proper tree care and pruning,” said Citizens’ Electric President and CEO John Kelchner.
“Trimming trees along our electric lines helps prevent weather-related outages and is critical to our mission of providing reliable service to our customers,” Kelchner said. “With our contract tree crews beginning to access properties and perform the necessary trimming work this month, we would like to thank customers for their cooperation.”
The Arbor Day Foundation, a nonprofit conservation and education organization, is dedicated to tree planting and environmental stewardship."
Citizens’ Electric, with headquarters in Lewisburg, serves approximately 7,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Lewisburg, East Buffalo, Buffalo and Kelly townships in Union County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.