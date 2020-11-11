HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus recently elected its legislative leaders for the 2021-2022 legislative session.
The leadership team consists of: Speaker-designee Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster); Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin); Majority Whip Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion/Armstrong/Forest); Majority Appropriations Committee Chairman Stan Saylor (R-York); Majority Policy Committee Chairman Marty Causer (R-Cameron/McKean/Potter); Majority Caucus Chairman Mike Reese (R-Westmoreland/Somerset); Majority Caucus Secretary Martina White (R-Philadelphia); and Majority Caucus Administrator Kurt Masser (R-Northumberland/Columbia/Montour).
“I’m honored to garner the support of my colleagues to continue serving in a leadership position within the caucus,” Masser said. “We will continue pushing for policies that promote economic growth while protecting the health and safety of our residents.”
