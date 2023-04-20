WASHINGTONVILLE — Motorists are advised of lane restrictions planned for April 24-28 on Gearhart Road in Anthony Township in Limestone Township, Montour County.
A PennDOT maintenance crew will be patching and performing base repairs on Gearhart Road between Route 44 and the Northumberland County line, and County Line Road between Route 44 and Derry Road.
