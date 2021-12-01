MILTON — Twenty-two businesses are participating in a Christmas window/exterior decorating contest being sponsored by the Downtown Milton Merchants Association.
Members of the public can vote on their favorite display via the association's Facebook page. Paper ballots are available at participating businesses.
Voters will be eligible for a drawing and five will be randomly chosen to win $20 worth of Milton Merchants Bucks, which they can spend at any of the participating businesses.
Participating businesses are: AMOSS, 106 S. Front St.; Art Academy of Milton, 38 S. Front St.; The Blooming Rooster, 30 Elm St.; BrightSum, 54 Broadway St.; Charlene's Petal Talk, 200 N. Arch St.; Cinn-ful Treats, 54 S. Front St.; The Coup Agency, 49 Broadway St.; Cuts by Kristy, 16 Broadway St.; EJ Reynolds Accounting, 33 Broadway St.; Fedder's Jewelers, 65 S. Front St.; Fullmer's Office Supply, 45 Broadway St.; Hinkle's Toy Barn, 1 Broadway St.; Jordanna Adams, 7 Broadway St.; Leeser's Shoe Store, 18 Broadway St.; Lisa's Milltown Deli, 48 Broadway St.; Milton Model Train Museum, window at 62 S. Front St.; Original Italian Pizza, 23 Broadway St.; Outer Image Salon, 17 Bound Ave.; Tarry Shop, 65 Broadway St.; Tastecraft Cafe, 41 Broadway St.; The Two Owls, 14 Broadway St.; and YMCA, Broadway Street, side.
