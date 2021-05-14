SHAMOKIN DAM — Supporters of a community college likely to be based in the Sunbury area announced Friday that Marywood University would offer expertise along the way.
Representatives of the Scranton-based university met mid-morning with Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project (SVCEP) board members and others at the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce to announce the partnership.
Dr. Lenaire Ahlum, SVCEP founder and executive program director, said discussions leading to the partnership began two years ago. She added that Marywood, with more than 2,800 undergraduate and graduate students, has experience in building a campus culture to support programs with academic rigor.
Ahlum also noted the university informed the Middle States Commission on Higher Education of the partnership and their intent to seek independent accreditation for a new regional community college. Meantime, local county commissioners were being asked to sign resolutions of sponsorship so that an application may be submitted to the Pennsylvania State Board of Education.
Sister Dr. Mary Persico, Marywood University president and CEO, said the 106-year-old university could help the local two-year college get on its feet. When first proposed, Persico said the idea of partnership with the SVCEP was hard to grasp. But they have since been won over by the group's commitment to the idea of a local college offering two-year degrees.
"The mission that they espouse is the mission that we espoused 106 years ago," Persico said. "It has worked for us and it will work for you. We would be foolhardy if we didn't put our money where our mouth is and say we will help you to do this."
Persico noted that a partnership between a private university and a public entity may be rare but it was an idea embraced by Marywood educators.
"We are kind of known for taking 'it' to the next step," Persico said. "We don't mind trying things and helping young people who want to be educated."
Ahlum stressed that SVCEP was intent both on success and on eliminating the risk to taxpayers. She hoped the partnership would make county support via a resolution more appealing.
Once the community college is accredited, Ahlum noted that Marywood would formally withdraw from the partnership.
"The idea is not to 'hold on' but to help," Persico added. "Once this community college gets on its feet, then we will withdraw."
The SVCEP hopes to begin offering classes in 2023-24 academic year, but accreditation may not come until few years after that.
"At about four years, we would be candidates for establishing our own accreditation for our own regional community college," Ahlum said. "At that point it becomes a 'stand alone' and a proving ground."
The objective then, Ahlum added, was to prove to the Middle States Commission on Higher Education that the college was meeting the educational standards they set.
David Nowroski, SVCEP treasurer and business owner, added that lack of a quality workforce was an obstacle to economic growth. He cited a study which illustrated the return on investment of a community college education and that it offered added benefits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.