WILLIAMSPORT — Republican Ann Kaufman noted her decision to enter the race for her party’s 83rd District State House nomination originated with her life as a volunteer and professional dedicated to serving others.
Kaufman, 30, also said seeking the nomination offered a unique opportunity to further serve neighbors and the area she calls home. New jobs and economic growth, taxpayer protection, improving the education system, unleashing the energy industry and ensuring Constitutional freedoms were objectives to pursue.
Issues to be addressed by state policy included:
• Sparking economic and job growth to ensure families may achieve financial stability and success through tax and regulatory reform, educational system reform and by “unleashing” energy production.
• Counteracting the “Biden-Wolf inflationary agenda” by bringing strong fiscal discipline to state government and protecting taxpayers.
• Protecting conservative values and democracy through election security, protection of the unborn and protecting Second Amendment rights under the United States Constitution.
