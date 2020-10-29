HARRISBURG — State and local prisons, stressful places in normal times, have gotten even more so amid COVID-19 outbreaks and restrictions.
John Hargreaves, Pennsylvania Prison Society (PPS) volunteer director, said they’ve served for over 200 years as a link between inmates and the outside world. The PPS, considered America’s first nonprofit, is sanctioned under state law to visit inmates seven days per week.
But in 2020, the mentoring and helpful activities the PPS is known for have become more difficult.
“Due to COVID-19, we’ve had to reorient our visiting such that we are doing it by Zoom or phone calls,” Hargreaves said. “We still get many requests to talk to inmates because this is a very stressful time for them and their families.”
Hargreaves said families of inmates also suffer as they are also cut off. During the periodic lockdowns of the last seven months, no phone contact or email for inmates was permitted. Hargreaves said many families worry that COVID-19 has hit a facility or an inmate which the PPS does its best to find out.
State prisons are familiar with the PPS, Hargreaves said, but county facilities vary.
“A lot of the counties don’t have Zoom or any kind of video visitation,” he said. “Of course, most counties still are not permitting in-person visits. We rely on the phones and sometimes that is even a challenge because county prisons are not set up to have people call up inmates and talk to them on the phone.”
In those cases, the PPS relies on written correspondence. But Hargreaves noted there were 40,000 state inmates and 30,000 county inmates now incarcerated. With only 300 PPS volunteers, he said it was a large audience to deal with.
Hargreaves credited the state Department of Corrections for its rigorous testing among inmates and staff. The practice has resulted in a positivity rate lower than some counties. He also credited county prisons for reducing the number of inmates. Some, but not all county prisons, currently have no COVID-19 cases.
Cindy Sanford, a trained PPS official visitor from Bloomsburg, anticipated higher levels of stress among inmates since restrictions were imposed. As on the outside, a higher rate of mental health issues was also possible due to the isolation.
“You can only imagine when you are isolated to a cell,” Sanford said. “There is no more sports, there is no more going out to go to chow. I think all are having their food brought to them.”
Enhanced quarantines were put in place when an inmate tests positive, Sanford said. It results in restrictions on everyone in the cell block.
“When that happens, you’re not going anywhere,” she said. “Not even coming out for a phone call. That’s pretty rough.”
Sanford and her husband have been involved in mentoring inmates, starting a book club and other things to let the men and women behind the walls know they are not forgotten. She said even the staff appreciates their efforts.
But for now, contact is at a minimum.
“If I have a referral, I have to do it on the phone,” Sanford said. “But even that is kind of put on hold if there is a quarantine on the block, a case or two.”
Sanford, retired from a career in nursing, was glad to see inmates seemingly taking the stress of COVID-19 as well as they are. But she noted some see the “cure” as worse than the disease and hoped some of the restrictions could soon be relaxed.
The State Correctional Institute at Coal Township has recently seen a reported uptick to more than 90 active COVID-19 cases. Some activities have been limited to groups of 50 or less while others are open with social distancing in place.
Sanford, familiar with SCI Coal Township through her volunteer work, commended Superintendent Tom McGinley for doing an exemplary job. But she noted that the rules during the pandemic were coming from higher up.
