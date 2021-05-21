WATSONTOWN — Watsontown sidewalks were bustling with activity — and coming to life with color — during an inaugural event held Friday by the Watsontown Area Business Association (WABA) and embraced by the community.
Cindie Lytle, representing WABA member Kint Fire Protection, was pleasantly surprised with how well the community embraced WABA's first Chalk the Walk event.
Prior to the opening of 3:30 p.m. registration, Lytle said a line of children gathered to sign up for the event.
"We're up to 27 registered children," she said, just after 4 p.m., as additional children were arriving to register.
Lytle noted the event was sponsored by Kint Fire Protection and Re/Max Bridges.
The event was divided into three different age groups, under 7, 8 to 13, and 14 and older. Prizes were awarded in each age group.
"This is to get the community out a little bit," Lytle said. "We've been stuck inside for so long."
Participants also noted they were thankful to participate in an outdoor event, as the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the cancelation of many events over the last year.
While watching her granddaughter Harper Gemberling create a work of art on the sidewalk, Deb Lloyd said she was thankful to learn the Chalk the Walk event would be taking place.
"We were very happy to see they were doing this," Lloyd said. "She likes to draw. This is a really nice event for Watsontown."
"It's nice we can get out drawing," Sophia Black, 11, said as she used chalk to create a work of art on the sidewalk at the intersection of Main Street and Brimmer Avenue.
Black was creating a cupcake character, while looking at a similar image she found online, using a cell phone.
"It's really fun to think of stuff and create things," she said.
Makenzee Tallent, 13, glanced at an image on a sketch pad as she created her sidewalk chalk art.
"I already drew this a while ago," Tallent said, while gesturing to a character on the sketch pad. "I was looking for ideas to use it."
She said the Chalk the Walk event provided the perfect idea for her to bring the character she created on a sketch pad to live on the sidewalk.
Tallent noted her passion for creating artwork.
"It's a nice way to express myself and my ideas," she said.
