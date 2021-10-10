NORTHUMBERLAND — The northern section of the $865 million Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project (CSVT) remains on schedule to open to traffic in 2022, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
Maggie Baker, PennDOT Community Relations coordinator, recently provided an update on work on both the northern and southern sections of the CSVT.
Construction of the northern section — which connects Route 147 south of Montandon with Route 15 south of Winfield — started in 2015.
“Work in 2021 has focused on constructing the pavement for the portions of the new highway adjacent to the CSVT river bridge, which was completed in late 2020,” Baker said.
Work has also focused on the Route 15 interchange.
“Other activities performed this year include the installation of traffic signals for the new intersection of Ridge Route and existing Route 147 in Point Township,” Baker said.
The construction of a stormwater management system, in areas where earth disturbance has occurred, has also been a focus.
The river bridge, which crosses the river from Point Township in Northumberland County to just south of Winfield in Union County. Trumbull Corporation, of Pittsburgh, was awarded a $160 million contract to build the bridge.
Trumbull was also awarded a $64 million contract for earthwork and structural construction related to the project.
New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, of New Enterprise, was awarded a $53 million contract to carry out paving work on the northern section. New Enterprise was also awarded a $37 million contract for earthwork and structural construction at the Route 15 interchange.
While the northern section is projected to open to traffic in 2022, Baker said work on the southern section is also expected to begin in the new year. The southern section is anticipated to be completed by 2027.
Final design work for the southern section — which will connect Route 15 south of Winfield to Routes 11 and 15 north of Selinsgrove — is ongoing.
“The project team is currently finalizing plans and bidding documents for the first three planned construction contracts, which will primarily involve the roughly 5 million cubic yards of earthwork required for the project,” Baker said.
“Right-of-way acquisitions and utility relocations must also be completed prior to construction of the southern section,” she noted.
In August 2021, Baker said PennDOT received waterway and wetland permits for the project from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
She said the estimated pre-construction and construction costs for the entire project remain at $865 million.
