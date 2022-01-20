MILTON — Milton police are aware of and investigating reports of vandalism to vehicles on school property, as mentioned during Tuesday’s school board meeting.
During the meeting, board President Christine Rantz read a statement which said multiple vehicles have had their tires flattened while on school property over the past 18 months.
Rantz also reported someone threatening to shoot a staff member, while off school property. On another occasion, she said a staff member reported being followed while driving their vehicle.
“The police are aware and the police are investigating matters,” Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said. “Any time that people recognize vandalism to vehicles, notify the authorities, let us look into it. Without specifics, it’s very tough for us, months later, to try to put something together.”
He said the department is “very concerned” about any type of vandalism, criminal mischief or property damage.
In addition, Zettlemoyer said it’s important for individuals to make reports to law enforcement any time threats are made, or suspicious activity is observed.
“Any time, given the current climate, environment, you are seeing these escalating behaviors in the school and the community,” he said. “It’s important people report these incidents as they know it.”
