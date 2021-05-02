MILTON — As a black, inflatable motorboat glided along the West Branch of the Susquehanna River Saturday morning, Milton Fire Department volunteer Dan Waughen was positioned at the front of the boat, with his hand stretched into the air and moving to provide various signals.
As he stood on shore watching, department Chief Scott Derr explained that Waughen was serving as the boat’s bowman.
As the bowman, Derr said Waughen’s job was to signal the boat’s motor operator, Lt. Butch Johnston, which way to navigate the boat.
Derr said it’s crucial for each volunteer positioned on the boat to be in tune with one another as they navigate waters. Because of this, Derr said the department will be conducting extensive training sessions throughout the spring and summer using its new boat.
On Saturday, about one-dozen volunteers from the Milton Fire Department gathered at the Milton Boat Club with members from Lewisburg’s William Cameron Engine Company for an on-the-water training session.
Derr said the inflatable motorboat was donated to his department last year by the Shamokin Dam Fire Company.
“They had no need for it anymore,” Derr said, of the boat. “They had three of them... They knew we were looking (for a boat).”
While the boat, motor and trailer were provided by the department in Shamokin Dam, Derr said Milton purchased new personal flotation devices and helmets to be used with it.
He said the new boat will complement the boat already used by the department.
“This one will allow us us to operate in more shallow waters,” Derr said, of the new boat.
He added that it is also more easy to maneuver in tight spaces than the department’s other boat.
“It’s military grade, it’s a former military boat,” Derr said, while describing the new boat. “It’s a good thing for us to have.”
He said Johnston is leading the department’s training sessions with the new boat as he has extensive boating experience through a fire department he was previously involved with.
Derr noted his department will be working with the William Cameron Engine Company on many water training sessions.
The Lewisburg department, Derr said, recently placed a new boat in service. In addition, the department was already using inflatable boats.
Derr also noted that when a water rescue is dispatched, multiple departments from the area will likely be called to assist one another. In addition, it’s good to have more than one boat involved in a training session.
“The ideal situation is to have two boats on the water at the same time,” Derr said, adding that one boat can assist the other if it encounters trouble on the waters.
According to Derr, the Milton Fire Department averages 10 water rescue calls per year. However, he said that number can fluctuate based on weather conditions.
“We’ve already been on four (water rescue calls) this year,” he said.
Derr praised the department members who turned out for Saturday’s training session.
“We’re doing what we can to provide our membership with the training,” he said. “Even though we’re volunteers, we still want to train the levels we need to provide the best service.
“It shows a lot when you have a dozen, or more out on a Saturday morning to do this.”
