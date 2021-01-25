HARRISBURG — Data released Monday by the Department of Health showed confirmed new cases of COVID-19 rose by 276 over six-area counties. There were four new deaths reported.
Confirmed new cases rose by 85 in Lycoming County, 61 in Northumberland County, 43 in Union County, 41 in Columbia County, 34 in Montour County and 12 in Snyder County.
One new death was reported in Northumberland, Lycoming, Columbia and Union counties.
Statewide, there were 3,976 additional positive cases of COVID-19, and 3,934 new cases reported over the last two days, for a two-day total of 7,910, and bringing the statewide total to 807,867 since March.
There are 3,910 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 790 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,200 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 15-21 stood at 10.5%.
There were 138 new deaths reported over the last two days.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 5,869 cases (287 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 6,842 cases (197 deaths)
• Union County, 3,392 cases (69 deaths)
• Columbia County, 3,575 cases (109 deaths)
• Snyder County, 2,077 cases (63 deaths)
• Montour County, 1,443 cases (45 deaths)
