Food Pantry

From front, Christine Norangelo and Tiffany Bubb take inventory of Our Little Free Pantry.

 MATT JONES/THE STANDARD-JOURNAL

WEST MILTON — It is difficult to be certain about what substance was doused over the shelves, floors, and food of Our Little Free Pantry in West Milton, though more than 48 hours later, evidence of the vandalism still remains.

“I was told by several people it was possibly transmission fluid,” said Tiffany Bubb, who started the pantry. “We don’t know who did it or why they did it. It’s just a little bus stop. It doesn’t have to be perfect, but it soaked all of our cardboard donations. There was cereal, there was some baby food. Everything on the shelf was destroyed.”

