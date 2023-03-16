WEST MILTON — It is difficult to be certain about what substance was doused over the shelves, floors, and food of Our Little Free Pantry in West Milton, though more than 48 hours later, evidence of the vandalism still remains.
“I was told by several people it was possibly transmission fluid,” said Tiffany Bubb, who started the pantry. “We don’t know who did it or why they did it. It’s just a little bus stop. It doesn’t have to be perfect, but it soaked all of our cardboard donations. There was cereal, there was some baby food. Everything on the shelf was destroyed.”
Bubb got the idea to transform the former bus stop — located along Route 642 in West Milton — into a pantry three years ago when she noticed that the space wasn’t being utilized.
“It was an empty shack with little-to-no purpose and I thought, you know, I know of other towns that have little pantries,” she said.
The pantry started with a single set of shelves that Bubb provided. Over time, stonework was added at the front of the pantry to protect people from mud, and a grab bar was installed at the entrance to make the space more accessible. Eventually, the pantry grew so much that shelves filled the former bus stop from wall to wall.
While there have been minor incidents, this week’s act of vandalism was the worst.
“This was the first real incident where they clearly meant to do harm. They clearly meant for it to leave a mark, and they did,” said Bubb. “It’s not even the shelves that were the big deal. It’s the fact that they destroyed all the food that was on the shelves.”
Bubb thinks the vandalism occurred sometime between 11 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday morning.
In response, Bubb and Christine Norangelo — who helps organize donations to the pantry — showed up the next morning to clean up the red liquid.
“I was over here with a bucket with soap and water and sponge,” said Bubb.
Norangelo, who lives across the street, grabbed some items she’d intended to donate to Goodwill and instead donated them to the cleanup efforts. Bubb and her husband also installed a motion-activated solar light to deter future vandalism incidents. However, she isn’t interested in adding surveillance.
“I really don’t want to get a camera because there’s people coming here at night on purpose and I don’t want to infringe upon their privacy. They have every right to stop here and get help,” she said.
As of Wednesday, large swatches of the floor and wooden shelves of the pantry were still stained with whatever had been doused in, though a local resident has offered to supply the pantry with new sets of shelves. Bubb has also noticed an overwhelmingly positive response from the community.
“Everyone uses the pantry. People come from other towns to use this pantry. So it wasn’t just an attack on one individual thing, it was pretty much an attack on the community,” she said. “It kind of took the wind out of our sails, but you can’t just let one person ruin this entire thing for everybody.”
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
