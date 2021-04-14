MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Area School District Superintendent Dan Lichtel said a prom was in the works for Saturday, May 1 at a location off-site.
Lichtel told school directors Tuesday night that COVID-19 related protocol would be followed to ensure a safe gathering and the tentative gathering spot featured indoor and outdoor accommodations.
Plans were not 100% firm as of Tuesday night, but they were mentioned to school directors at the regular board meeting.
Lichtel also outlined initial plans for graduation.
If a commencement ceremony could be arranged in the football stadium, Lichtel said every graduate may have up to half-a-dozen tickets.
But the likelihood of evening thundershowers was high during graduation season. If graduation needed to be moved to the intermediate school gym, capacity requirements would limit tickets to perhaps two per graduate.
However, Lichtel was optimistic that capacity limits would be different by graduation day. This year’s plans looked like a step in the right direction.
Meantime, Lichtel hoped things would stay dry on the date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.