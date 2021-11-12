LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) Superintendent Dr. Jennifer A. Polinchock-Baugh told the Thursday night meeting of school directors that Monday, Jan. 17 was a date to watch for.
The state directive requiring facial covering in public schools was scheduled to expire on that date.
“We are assured that we have some opportunity to take a look at what is going to be best for us and our community in order to keep our kids safe and get back to the real world,” Polinchock-Baugh said. “It is our goal to be completely like it was three years ago, with spring, graduation and all those festivities.”
Polinchock-Baugh admitted there was still a way to go and an administrative team would continue to work at strategies in the waning days of the pandemic. She added the number of young people being vaccinated for COVID-19 was a good sign.
Meantime, with the holiday season approaching, the superintendent indicated families should strive to stay safe. Staying home if sick was recommended.
Gov. Tom Wolf said this week there would be an appeal of a recent court decision which overturned the in-school facial covering directive. However, Wolf has also said districts may decide on their own mitigation measures upon expiration of the mask mandate in January.
