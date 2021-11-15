LEWISBURG — The Union-Snyder Hunger Coalition, an initiative of Union-Snyder CAA has put together a list of Thanksgiving distributions and meals available in the area.
Union County
Mifflinburg YMCA Fresh Express & mobile distributions at Meadowview and Penn Commons Apartments (distribution)
• 1 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, Miflfinburg YMCA, 333 E Chestnut St., Mifflinburg
• Income-eligible residents
• Contact: Union-Snyder CAA, 570-374-0181
Eastern Union County Supplemental Food Program (distribution)
• 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, First Baptist Church, 51 S. Third St, Lewisburg
• Income eligible residents of Eastern Union County
• Contact: Union-Snyder CAA, 570-374-0181
United Pentecostal Church (distribution)
• 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2822 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg
• Contact: United Penecostal Church- 570-524-5445
Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner — Mifflinburg United Methodist Church (meal)
• Noon Thursday, Nov. 25, 279 Market St., Mifflinburg
• Call the church office at 570-966-2746 to make reservations for dining in, take-outs and local deliveries. All reservations must be made by Nov. 23.
First Presbyterian Church (Lewisburg) Thanksgiving dinner (meal)
• 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25, 18 Market St., Lewisburg
• This year the annual Thanksgiving dinner will be offered for pick-up or local delivery only. Reservations for meals will be required and orders must be received by Friday, Nov. 19. If you would like to reserve a meal for pick-up or delivery, call 570-524-4419 and leave a message with your name, phone number and number of meals to reserve. Pick-up will be between 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the entrance on Cherry Alley behind the church. Masks are required as well as following social distancing guidelines.
Harvest Time Food Pantry (distribution)
• 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, 310 Market Street Lewisburg
• Contact: 570-713-1693
Snyder County
Loaves and Fishes (distribution)
• 12:30 to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, St. Paul’s UCC, 400 N. Market St., Selinsgrove
• Income eligible residents east of Route 104
• Contact: Union-Snyder CAA, 570-374-0181
SACC Ministry, Thanksgiving box distribution (distribution)
• 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, St. Paul’s UCC, 400 N. Market St., Selinsgrove — St. Paul’s UCC
• Four churches in the Selinsgrove area participate in this and provide names of families from each church that are in need of these boxes.
Five Barley Loaves (distribution)
• 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, white parish building, corner of Specht and Zeller streets, McClure
• Income eligible residents west of Route 104
• Contact: Union-Snyder CAA, 570-374-0181
Regional Engagement Center (distribution)
• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, REC building inside basement cafe for fill your own bag or box
• Frozen chickens while they last
Missio Dei Church (meal)
• 8 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 25, 102 Alliance Way Selinsgrove, PA 17870
• Distributing 200 meals for free to those in the community that may be in need.
• Email Pastor CA at pastorca@missiodeipa.com for more information.
St Pius X Church — 6th annual Thanksgiving meal (meal)
• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25, 112 Fairway Drive, Selinsgrove
• Free meals, pick-up or deliveries only
• If you need delivery, call Carla Minori 570-847-5200 or email ctminori@ptd.net
Middlecreek Area Community Center (distribution)
• 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, 67 Elm St., Beaver Springs
• Income-eligible residents
Northumberland County
The Reaching Out Food Pantry (distribution)
• 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, Trinity United Methodist Church, corner of Sixth and King Street, Northumberland
• No income limits, residents of Shikellamy School District
• Drive Thru Alley beside the church via Sheetz Avenue Exit onto King Street
• Non Perishables, fresh food, and frozen meat (a variety and 6 to 8 packs per family)
Trinity United Methodist Church — Thanksgiving Dinner (meal)
• Pick-up after noon, Thursday, Nov. 25, Sixth and King streets, Northumberland
• Delivery in Sunbury/Northumberland area
• Phone 570-473-9145; Kitchen help and delivery people always needed
• All meals will be to go
Annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner, hosted by Rhonda Fisher and Angels (meal)
• Noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25, “Brown Bag” turkey sandwich meals with snacks and dessert will be distributed by volunteers at the food trailer, Cameron Park, Sunbury
• No income guidelines, all are welcome to pick up food.
• Contact: Rhonda Fisher at 570-765-3850.
First Presbyterian Church of Milton — Thanksgiving dinner (meal)
• Noon, Thursday, Nov. 25, 47 Walnut St., Milton
• Take out dinners available but must be called into the church office prior to the event. Call 570-742-4491 between 9 a.m. and noon.
Mount Carmel Area Ministerium Food Pantry (distribution)
• 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, 26 N. Market St., Mount Carmel
• Open to income-eligible residents of the Mount Carmel Area School District. Such residents are eligible to attend one of the two scheduled distributions each month.
• While supplies last, Thanksgiving turkeys and Thanksgiving holiday boxes are available from the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, for each participating household. First come, first receive. Plentiful supply of healthy food still available if turkey/Thanksgiving box supply is exhausted.
