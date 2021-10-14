WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology has been awarded a $450,000 U.S. Department of Education Centers of Excellence for Veteran Student Success grant.
Over the next three years, the funds will support the development of new recruitment materials, training opportunities for faculty and staff, the creation of support teams for veteran students, and expanded orientation and outreach programs designed to increase enrollment and retention of Penn College’s veteran student population.
The funding also supports a new staff position – veteran services specialist – to assist with coordination of veteran services in the Major Gen. Fred F. Marty Veterans and Military Resource Center at the college.
The project director for the grant is Chet Beaver, master sergeant, U.S. Army, retired, coordinator of veteran and military services, with leadership provided by Randy J. Zangara, dean of college transitions and student success.
For the fall, Penn College has 262 veteran students, which includes those who have served and those using the veteran benefits of a family member. Of that total, there are 199 veteran students who have served themselves. All 262 students are eligible for services under the grant.
Visit www.pct.edu/veterans for more about Veterans and Military services at Penn College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.