WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — State Police at Montoursville are seeking information related to the whereabouts of Clifford Edward Wilbur, who is wanted for allegedly robbing the Sheetz along Route 220 in Woodward Township, Lycoming County, at gunpoint.
The alleged incident took place around 9:50 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Sheetz at 7775 Route 220. Store staff told police Wilbur walked into the store and attempted to purchase alcohol and cigarettes. Wilbur provided his identification to the store manager and after being told multiple times the total for the purchase, troopers said Wilbur walked out of the store without paying for the merchandise.
Troopers said at that point the manager called police, and minutes later, Wilbur walked back into the store and brought two 24-ounce beers to the counter. The juvenile cashier told Wilbur he was under 18 and could not sell him alcohol, troopers noted. Wilbur told the cashier, "Just to let you know, I'm taking these" and pulled a handgun from his left pocket and pointed it at the juvenile cashier, police reported.
Wilbur is described as a white man, approximately 5-feet, 9-inches to 5-feet, 10-inches tall and was wearing a hoodie and blue Dallas Cowboys beanie. He was not wearing a mask.
A review of surveillance footage showed Wilbur fled in a gold-colored vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.