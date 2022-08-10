Board approves revised officer agreement

Weston Sumner leads the Pledge of Allegiance during Tuesday’s school board meeting.

 Provided by Christine Rantz/

MILTON — The Milton Area School District Board of Directors voted Tuesday to approve a revised school resource officer agreement with the Borough of Milton that will see the hiring of two additional officers assigned to district campuses amidst ongoing discussions around the bolstering of school security.

At a recent board committee meeting, Director of Student Services Catherine Girton presented a breakdown of the estimated costs for the two additional school resource officers (SROs). Currently, the district, via its agreement with the borough, utilizes two SROs at a cost of approximately $101,500 per year. This includes $98,000 for wages, $2,000 for supplies and equipment, $500 for vehicle maintenance, and $1,000 for trainings.

