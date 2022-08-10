Board approves revised officer agreement

MILTON — The Milton Area School District Board of Directors voted Tuesday to approve a revised school resource officer agreement with the Borough of Milton that will see the hiring of two additional officers assigned to district campuses amidst ongoing discussions around the bolstering of school security.
At a recent board committee meeting, Director of Student Services Catherine Girton presented a breakdown of the estimated costs for the two additional school resource officers (SROs). Currently, the district, via its agreement with the borough, utilizes two SROs at a cost of approximately $101,500 per year. This includes $98,000 for wages, $2,000 for supplies and equipment, $500 for vehicle maintenance, and $1,000 for trainings.
The two new officers will bring total spending for the year to approximately $245,495, including some one-time costs associated with new equipment and training. In addition to $98,000 for wages, new equipment spending will jump to $14,000 for the first year, $16,500 will be allocated to purchase an additional police cruiser, and SRO trainings would total around $3,000. Additionally, a standard 7% administrative fee will be paid to the borough, which oversees hiring and on-boarding of new officers.
With the board’s approval of the revised agreement, Milton Borough Council will now vote whether to accept the agreement and proceed with the hiring process.
Following a vote on new athletic event prices, Milton Area School District students will now enjoy free admission to all athletic events, as will senior citizens living within the district and all veterans with a valid ID.
The admission price changes come in anticipation of the grand opening of the district’s new athletic stadium on Friday, Aug. 26, a ceremony for which will precede the first high school football home game of the season. A ribbon cutting recognizing the stadium’s sponsors will begin at 5 p.m., followed by raffles, commemorative cup giveaways and a commemorative shirt sale.
“There’s going to be a lot of things happening that night and it’s going to be a special evening for everybody to attend,” said Athletic Director Rod Harris.
The board also approved a motion that will have Assistant to the Superintendent Dr. John Bickhart act as substitute superintendent from Aug. 27 until Sept. 13, coinciding with his start date as new superintendent on Sept. 14.
Bickhart — who will take his superintendent oath this morning — and members of the board expressed their appreciation and admiration for Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan and her tenure at Milton at the close of her last school board meeting.
“I think it’s important, as I begin my tenure, to thank Dr. Keegan for all that she has done for Milton and ... all she’s done for this district,” Bickhart said.
Keegan, who guessed this final board meeting would mark her 405th meeting over the course of her 12 years serving as superintendent, reflected on her time in the district and thanked past and present members of the board for their support over the years.
“I thought about how I grew up in a time when women didn’t go to college ... and how much times have changed, and how much the value of education has shown to the world and the importance of everybody having equal access to education,” said Keegan. “I’m always going to be humbled by (the board’s) work and your commitment to our students and their families. I wish you the best of luck. Thank you.”
In other business, the board approved the following:
• The following resignations/retirements :Amy Bastian, high school special education teacher, effective in 60 days or upon start of a replacement; Caleb McKee, IT assistant, effective Aug. 5; Shelly Richardson, part-time food service employee, effective June 30; Gay Rhodes, special education paraprofessional, effective Aug. 1; Brandon Bower, assistant JV football coach, effective July 19; and Riley Godown, high school band/color guard, effective July 19.
• The hiring of: Gretchen Gaugler, high school special education/autistic support teacher, at $70,967 per year, effective Aug. 11; Tiffany Stankiewicz, middle school special education/autistic support teacher, at $56,967 per year, effective Aug. 11; Kelly Aucker, high school CTE/early childhood teacher, at $53,117 per year, effective on or after Aug. 11; Ryan Emery, James F. Baugher Elementary first grade teacher, at $54,117 per year, effective on or after Aug. 11; Sherri Trate, district-wide custodian, at $13 per hour, effective on or after Aug. 10; Sarah Rhodes, middle school special education paraprofessional/autistic support, at $15.48 per hour, effective Aug. 15; and Matt Wilson, assistant JV football coach, at $2214.50 per year, effective for the 2022-23 school year.
• The district’s 2022-2023 senior high school student handbook, senior high school parent handbook, middle school student handbook, and elementary school parent and student handbook, pending legal review.
Weston Sumner, a second grader at White Deer Elementary School, was named August citizen of the month and recited the Pledge of Allegiance to begin the meeting.
