MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Area intermediate and middle schools each received a new digital piano from a donation made by Alumni and Friends of the Mifflinburg Area School District Foundation.
Jesse Swanger, president of the Alumni and Friends Foundation Board of Directors, and Linda Neyhart, vice president, presented middle school music teacher Debra Rapson and fine arts department lead teacher Patricia Wagner with a check which was used to purchase the two new digital pianos.
This donation will allow the students of the intermediate and middle schools the opportunity record music, use downloaded music, and to practice their musical talents.
The two Roland digital pianos are now being used as the new performance pianos in their buildings. The middle school first used the new piano on its recent Fine Arts Night.
Rapson explained that the use of digital pianos was extremely helpful during COVID-19 because she could record things on them for her students and then upload the music and lessons to Schoology, a learning platform used in our buildings, for practice and for music classes.
Swanger and Neyhart were excited to be able to make this donation from the Alumni and Friends of Mifflinburg Area School District Foundation. The foundation also provides two scholarships each year which are available to graduates of the Mifflinburg Area High School who are pursuing higher education.
