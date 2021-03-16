LINDEN — Motorists were recently advised by PennDOT to be mindful of construction activities in the week ahead in Woodward and Piatt townships, Lycoming County.
The following safety projects, part of a 3-year 11 million plan, will be along Route 220 north and south and included the following sites:
• East exit at Sheetz, Linden. Use South Pine Run Road to enter Route 220 northbound.
• Front Street, Linden (local traffic only).
• Youngs Road east at the Route 220 intersection.
• Youngs Road west at the Route 220 intersection.
A detour using Pine Run Road and Route 220 will be in place for the Youngs Road east and Youngs Road west road closures.
Motorists can expect alternating lane closures where work is being performed. Work will be performed during off-peak hours to minimize traffic impacts. Long term traffic control will be set up using barrier, two lanes of traffic will be maintained.
Work will include excavation and embankment construction for widening and turning lanes, sewer relocation and overhead utility relocation. Miscellaneous construction activities will continue through the next week. The contractor will be minimizing impacts to sideroads and driveways.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns and drive with caution. Crossovers in the work zone should also be approached with caution.
The safety improvement project will address conflicting traffic movements and provide more efficient and safer places for U-turns. The project also upgrades roadway and structures throughout the project. The project is expected to be completed in Fall of 2022.
For more information about the Route 220 Safety Improvement Project, visit www.penndot.gov/220Project or search for Lycoming SR 220 Safety Corridor Project.
