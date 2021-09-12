MOUNT CARMEL — Lane restrictions will be in place Tuesday, Sept. 14 through Friday, Oct. 8, on Route 54 in Mount Carmel, Coal, Ralpho and Rush townships in Northumberland County.
A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will begin performing maintenance activities along the Route 54 westbound lane beginning in Strong, Mount Carmel Township, and will work west towards Riverside Borough. The crew will then begin working along the Route 54 eastbound lane continuing east back to Strong in Mount Carmel Township.
Work will be performed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., weather permitting. Motorists should expect lane restrictions with flagging where work is being performed. Work on this project includes shoulder cutting, washout repair, side dozing and debris removal.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for slow or stopped vehicles, expect lane changes, expect travel delays, and drive with caution through the work zone.
