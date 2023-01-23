PPL presents at SUN Tech

NEW BERLIN — Charles Wood, recently spoke to students at SUN Area Technical Institute.
He spoke on the importance of education, and also safety when working with extremely high voltages that range up to 500,000 volts. He told students that the culture in utilities has changed from acceptance of injuries to one of a safety first above everything else.
As a student, he attended Columbia Montour Vo-Tech and, after graduation, began working at a modular housing plant. He worked at the Benton foundry for a few years and continued his education on the job until applying at PPL.
Wood got into management at PPL after working as a lineman and at substations. Now he is the head of safety.
Five students in electrical systems technology have already signed up to attend the Southeast Georgia lineman school.
