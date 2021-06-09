MILTON — New freedoms may have opened Tuesday as children with a variety of challenges received adaptive cycles and strollers.
The items, purchased by Variety the Children’s Charity, were distributed at the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU). Though there was no charge, families did have to apply for the items. The nonprofit, based in Pittsburgh, began in 1927.
Carly Thornlow, Variety the Children’s Charity program and grant manager, said recipients may have communication disorders, physical, sensory, emotional or mental challenges.
“The adaptive strollers will do a couple of things,” Thornlow explained. “They are designed for either mobility or safety.”
A petite mom, Thornlow said, may find an adaptive stroller useful as an alternative to a cumbersome wheelchair.
“The stroller that we provide collapses, almost like an ‘umbrella stroller.’ And it only weights 29 pounds,” Thornlow said. “Even if you don’t have a wheelchair-accessible van, it it likely your sedan can still hold an adaptive stroller.”
A good stroller also provides an additional level of safety when caring for a young person with challenges.
Such children, Thornlow added, don’t have the strength of others and tire easily. Others, known as “elopers,” were prone to dangerous situations by dashing away if the touch of a caretaker is lost.
Three-wheeled cycles were geared to promote leg strength, mobility and a degree of autonomy. However, an attached steering bar controlled by a parent or caretaker was useful in many applications.
“It goes the whole gamut,” Thornlow said.”Some kids get on it and all they it for is balance. They can ride it independently from day one. Some of our kiddos will always need the steering bar (and) assistance for mom and dad.”
Thornlow praised Rifton, the manufacturer, for a variety of options which essentially make each cycle a custom item. Other options include a hand brake, full trunk support for the child, lap belts to keep the child upright and pulleys to aid pedaling.
Variety also provides communications devices, limited access iPads, to children with communications disorders to give them a voice at all times. Visit www.varietypittsburgh.org for more information.
