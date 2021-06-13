POINT TOWNSHIP — Haven to Home Canine Rescue will hold a Movie Night Wednesday, June 16, at the Point Drive-In, 3601 Point Township Drive, Northumberland.
Movies to be featured will be "All Dogs Go to Heaven" and "The Fox and the Hound." The movies will be shown when it's dark, and the concession stand will be open.
The cost of admission will be $5 per person, for anyone 5 and older.
For more information on Haven to Home Canine Rescue, visit www.haventohome.org or call 570-884-5067.
