DUNCANNON — Rohrer Bus, a school transportation company that provides busing for 20 districts around Central and Northeast Pennsylvania, is celebrating School Bus Safety Week by educating the public about various facets of school bus safety, and by inviting the community to experience what the people who keep children safe and in school do every day.
National School Bus Safety Week is celebrated the third week of October every year, and is recognized this year Oct. 18-22. School Bus Safety Week raises awareness and sparks conversation about a topic that should be discussed year-round.
In honor of School Bus Safety Week, Rohrer Bus invites all members of the community to celebrate the work of bus drivers by getting behind the steering wheel themselves.
Locally, an event wi ll be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Linntown Intermediate School, 1951 Washington Ave., Lewisburg.
Individuals can try their hand at driving a school bus as long as they are at least 21 years of age and hold a valid driver’s license. Applications will be available on-site for those who are interested in signing up for this profession. Participants will be guided through a test drive course by a professional bus trainer.
