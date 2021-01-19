MIFFLINBURG — About 200 people associated with the Mifflinburg Area School District (MASD) have indicated interest in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine once the next phase of distribution starts.
Superintendent Dan Lichtel said a survey taken about a week ago determined the estimate. He expected additional requests as the next cohort designated for distribution, Phase 1B, approached.
“I’m encouraging those who can to get the vaccine when it becomes available,” Lichtel said. “I understand that some school districts in our region have already been able to receive the vaccines for their districts. But we are kind of being told this Phase 1B which will include all education workers could be here within the next week.”
The state is still in Phase 1A, which includes distribution to residents of long-term care facilities, “front line” health care personnel and people potentially exposed to infectious material.
Lichtel looked forward not only to how immunization helps educators but also the population overall. Availability was key to when the exact date distribution would start for school workers.
Some recipients have reported fatigue after receiving the vaccine, which Litchel said would be dealt with on a case-by-case basis. He noted hearing more about some weariness among recipients after the second dose of the two-step vaccination. A second dose was recommended at 21 to 28 days after the first dose, depending on the manufacturer.
Meantime, Dr. Jennifer Polinchock, Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) superintendent, said Monday recent figures indicated about 165 people had signed up with the list expected to grow. The district has been working with the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) so that vaccines may be administered as soon as they are available.
Polinchock added that some people may choose to be vaccinated on their own while others may need to check with their physicians due to pre-existing conditions.
Both superintendents noted that all people working in schools were eligible under Phase 1B, including aides, paraprofessionals, substitutes, coaches and bus drivers.
