HARRISBURG — Confirmed new cases of COVID-19 increased by 256 over six area counties, based on data released Tuesday by the Department of Health. six new deaths were reported – three in Northumberland County and one each in Columbia and Snyder counties.
Confirmed new cases rose by 77 in Northumberland County, 50 in Lycoming County, 40 in Montour County, 33 each in Snyder and Union counties and 23 in Columbia County.
The state reported 10,170 new COVID-19 cases and 169 new deaths. Since March, the state has logged 436,614 cases and 11,542 deaths.
Hospital data released Tuesday showed Evangelical Community Hospital has 43 COVID patients, nine of whom are in intensive care and four of whom are on ventilators. In Lycoming County, 72 COVID patients are hospitalized, 13 of whom are in intensive care and four are on ventilators. In Montour County, 95 COVID patients are hospitalized, 25 of whom are in intensive care and 14 are on ventilators.
Statewide, there are 5,421 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, state data showed. Of that number, 1,115 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,200 since the end of September, Department of Health officials noted.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 2,985 cases (146 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 2,741 cases (49 deaths)
• Union County, 1,842 cases (19 deaths)
• Columbia County, 1,607 cases (52 deaths)
• Snyder County, 1,126 cases (25 deaths)
• Montour County, 1,068 cases (16 deaths)
