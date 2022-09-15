NEW BERLIN — “Careers That Work: A Community Conversation” will be taped from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, in the Cherry Street Bistro at SUN Area Technical Institute.
Over the past few months, WVIA has been working on a series of projects funded through the Charles B. Degenstein Foundation, called “Careers That Work.”
Parents and their middle and high school aged students are invited to participate in this exciting event.
The panel discussion will be moderated by Julie Sidoni and feature Erica Mulberger of Advance Central PA, Nick Gilson of Gilson Snowboards, and Jennifer Hain, former director of SUN Tech.
Topics will include in-demand careers, how to find your niche, obtaining the right skill set, and what parents and students really need to know about navigating a career pathway to success.
WVIA has been working closely with Career Ready Central to complete this project. The original partners involved include Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Shikellamy, Mifflinburg and Midd-West school districts, and SUN Tech, in partnership with the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, Advance Central PA, PA CareerLink, Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit 16, and other community organizations.
Additional schools and organizations will be joining the effort.
