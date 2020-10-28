MECHANICSBURG — Several local fire departments were among those to be announced as receiving grants from Pennsylvania American Water.
The water company announced that $140,000 total in grants have been awarded to 144 fire and rescue organizations across Pennsylvania through its annual Firefighting Support Grant Program.
This year, the company increased its grant funding to address the particular challenges fire departments are facing related to COVID-19’s economic impact. The water company fully funded every eligible fire department grant request it received.
Local fire departments to receive grants, by county, include:
• Northumberland County: Milton Fire Department and Northumberland Fire Company No. 1.
• Union County: White Deer Township Volunteer Fire Company and William Cameron Engine Company.
