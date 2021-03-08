EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Replacement of an East Buffalo Township (EBT) plow truck damaged last month in a crash with a commercial auto carrier was approved Monday by supervisors.
Stacey Kifolo, EBT manager said the vehicle was basically totaled in the crash on the snowy morning of Friday, Feb. 19. Only minor injuries were sustained by the operator of the plow truck and the carrier, but equipment damage was significant. The cinder hopper and spreader were only in service for about six months.
Kifolo noted he plow portion could be used for parts. Insurance covered $25,250 after a $1,000 deductible for the truck. With the equipment, insurance covered $41,250. Replacement costs were $181,414 for a truck and $12,350 for the plow.
Kifolo said the Freightliner chassis would not be received by the outfitter until late in the year. Delivery was not likely until early 2022.
Kifolo said information about township park project bid documents could be coming next month. Kifolo expected the project to be moving in the summer.
It was noted a public works crew member was hired and will start in April 1. The hiring was delayed due to public works activity over the winter. Kifolo said the township now had six public works employees, department director and assistant director excluded.
Jolene Helwig, EBT administrative assistant, said the 2020 township tax rebate program was completed. The program was instituted by the township several months into the COVID-19 pandemic
Of the 2,618 forms mailed out, Helwig said 1,335 checks were issued for 1,549 properties. The rebates, approved to ease the burden on property owners who had paid taxes in their entirety, totaled $243,645.99.
Following a public hearing, supervisors adopted an amendment to code which will settled tax collector compensation at $3.50 per tax bill.
A separate action also repealed a section of floodplain regulation after an ordinance adopted last month moved floodplain regulation to a different chapter of township code.
Approval of plans for a project at the Lewisburg Farmer's Market were removed from the agenda. Kifolo said information requested by the Planning Commission was not submitted until late in the day.
After review by the township zoning and codes officer, the plans will likely go back to the commission before presentation to supervisors.
