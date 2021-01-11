SUNBURY — The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, in partnership with Angela Hummel Consulting, is launching a Career Closet. The Career Closet will offer job-related clothing items for community members in need.
Community members who are looking for a job and need an outfit or two to match their confidence or may be working and could use an updated wardrobe can visit www.gsvuw.org/careercloset to make an appointment.
At the Career Closet, a volunteer stylist will provide assistance to customers in selecting outfits at no charge. Customers will also receive a Success Packet of interview and resume tips and other community job-related resources to help with career success.
The Career Closet is looking for more donations to continue supporting working individuals. Community members interested in donating clothing or financially can visit the website or make a check payable to the United Way, indicating the Career Closet in the memo.
Appropriate measures will be taken to ensure health and safety measures are taken into consideration when customers enter the Career Closet. Social distancing and mask wearing will be required of customers, volunteers, or donors entering the career closet.
The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
