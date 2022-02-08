WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC recently welcomed Chin-Chin Yeh, M.D., to the Heart and Vascular Institute team in Williamsport.
Yeh received her medical degree from Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, N.Y.
She completed her residency in general surgery with Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, R.I., and fellowship training in vascular surgery with Albany Medical College, Albany, N.Y.
With over 15 years of clinical and instructional experience, Yeh most recently served as an attending surgeon and assistant professor at Albany Medical Center Hospital and Albany Medical College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.